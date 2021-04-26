Beef prices move higher again with reports of stunning flat prices on offer

Having hit the €4/kg mark several weeks ago, the slow grind of pushing base prices onto a higher plain continued last week.

The general consensus seems to be that while factories in the south had dug in at around the €4.00-4.05/kg mark for bullocks, some processors in the midlands and north had been coaxed onto a base of €4.10/kg.

On the heifer side, the general run for heifers across the country seemed to settle at between €4.10-4.15/kg.

In short, then base prices for bullocks and heifers finished last week between 5-10c/kg better than the previous week, driven by the need for factories to secure supplies.

All well and good, you say, but what about those stories that keep surfacing week in week out of factories offering flat prices.

Ah yes, the flat price, the bane of the life of those who advocate the grid pricing system.

However, when factories really want stock, the biggest carrot that they can offer is the flat price as it eliminates all doubt around what price per kg you’re actually going to get. This is especially attractive if you have dairy types or lesser conformation continentals.

Last week saw Hereford steers flat priced at €4.20-4.30/kg while several operators with bigger numbers of well-finished Friesians are reported to have been offered flat prices ranging from €4.10-4.20/kg, depending on many might slip into P’s.

Among those with Aberdeen Angus, there appears to be a concerted effort to get flat prices of up to €4.60/kg, as breed and quality assurance bonuses for Angus on the grid potentially run to 40c/kg.

Adding another layer to the pricing options available and suggesting where factory prices may yet have to go is an analysis done by Des Morrison of the ICMSA, who claims that at present strong mart prices for factory stock of up to €2.50-2.60/kg live weight, equates to a factory price of €4.50-4.70/kg deadweight.

Meanwhile the continental cull cows saw O grades reaching €3.60/kg last week with the general run of Friesians between €3.40-3.50/kg. P grade cows strengthened to €3.40/kg with lesser types in the €3.10-3.30/kg bracket while R grades sold from €3.70-3.80/kg.

On the young bull side, I’m told under sixteen-month bulls are now on a base of €4.05-4.10/kg while your under twenty-four-month animal sees U grades making up to €4.10/kg with R’s €4.00-4.05/kg while your continental O is somewhere around the €4.00-3.90/kg mark.

Comments by the minister for agriculture on the third Grant Thornton report after the last Beef task Force meeting that, “Notwithstanding the challenges in relation to the availability of data along the supply chain in the required level of detail, these reports will act as an important starting point for driving increased transparency” amounts in my head to “I’m terribly sorry, but the task force has failed entirely to bring any transparency in relation to how processor or supermarket pricing structures operate, but there you go. Sure we might try again sometime in the future”, in my view.

However, with factory prices currently rising rapidly, the minister can probably sleep easy knowing that most farmers won’t really care; which is a pity because ICSA’s beef chair Edmond Graham is right, producers need “A regulator armed with the necessary powers to audit the entire food chain” if they are ever to be confident of getting a fairer share.