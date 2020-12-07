Farming

Beef prices: Factories intent on stalling price rise despite strong demand

Huge demand for Aberdeen Angus cattle with deals of €4.20/kg “all in” for good quality in-spec stock reported.

Martin Coughlan

The factories appeared to be like a good football team “gearing up to close out the game” as Christmas approaches, one source told me.

And you can be sure they’ll do it as clinically as the Dubs.

Reports over the weekend indicated that while factories were still chasing supplies, they were intent on stalling price increases.

