Beef prices: Factories intent on stalling price rise despite strong demand

The factories appeared to be like a good football team “gearing up to close out the game” as Christmas approaches, one source told me.

And you can be sure they’ll do it as clinically as the Dubs.

Reports over the weekend indicated that while factories were still chasing supplies, they were intent on stalling price increases.

This leaves your bullock on a base of €3.70/kg, with some €3.75/kg reported, while heifers are stable at €3.80-3.85/kg.

Offers for cull cows also appear to be stable, with Rs averaging €3.20-3.30/kg and Os €3/kg, although up to €3.10/kg was reported depending on flesh and cover, while Ps continue on €2.90/kg with the odd one slipping into €3/kg.

Strengthened

Quotes for young bulls, however, appear to have strengthened a shade with U-grades €3.75-3.80/kg, with Rs on €3.70/kg and Os €3.55-3.60/kg depending on numbers.

The standout performer continues to be the Aberdeen Angus bullock or heifer, with strong retail demand seeing some processors offering deals of €4.20/kg “all in” for good-quality in-spec stock.

On the numbers front, the kill figures for the week ending November 29 shows that 36,420 animals went through the exporting plants, back 347 on the previous week.

What’s of interest, apart from the fact supplies overall were steady, is that the bullock kill fell 2,106 to 12,195, with heifers 11,694, up 943 on the previous week.

Numbers of young bulls were also stronger, up 567 to 3,330 from 2,763. Cull cow numbers were also up, 8,573 as against 8,346 for the previous week, a rise of 227.

With the hospitality sector reopening, issues appear to have arisen in relation to the supply of beef to the sector.

A number of hotels told the Farming Independent that they were forced to change their menus before reopening as their suppliers reported difficulties in filling orders.

One city hotel was told that their order for Aberdeen Angus steaks might have to be supplemented with Hereford, as supplies of sufficiently aged Angus were limited.

Another was told by their regular supplier that they had no roast beef left due to supermarket and export demand but hoped to be better placed by the end of this week. Hotels and restaurants reported very strong steak sales, with managers commenting that people celebrate their freedom to dine out post-lockdown appeared to be intent on splashing the cash, with orders for high-end steak dishes well above normal.

This shows how the recent surge in sales to supermarkets here and the UK has had an unexpected knock-on effect for some in the hospitality sector now that lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

In the longer game, Brexit uncertainty remains, but so too does the British government’s need to feed its people.