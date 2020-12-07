Farming

Beef prices: Factories intent on stalling price rise despite demand for beef

Huge demand for Aberdeen Angus cattle with deals of €4.20/kg &ldquo;all in&rdquo; for good quality in-spec stock reported. Expand

Martin Coughlan

One source told me that with just over two and a half weeks to go to Christmas the factories appeared to be like a good football team “gearing up to close out the game”.

If they are they’ll be more Dublin than Mayo you may be sure. Cruising at half time 4-12 to 1-5 Mayo still managed to lose the second half by three points, 1-8 to 2-8.

On the factory prices front, reports over the weekend indicated that while factories were still chasing supplies, they did appear intent on stalling any further increases.

