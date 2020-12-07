Beef prices: Factories intent on stalling price rise despite demand for beef

One source told me that with just over two and a half weeks to go to Christmas the factories appeared to be like a good football team “gearing up to close out the game”.

If they are they’ll be more Dublin than Mayo you may be sure. Cruising at half time 4-12 to 1-5 Mayo still managed to lose the second half by three points, 1-8 to 2-8.

On the factory prices front, reports over the weekend indicated that while factories were still chasing supplies, they did appear intent on stalling any further increases.

This leaves your bullock on a base of €3.70/kg with some €3.75/kg reported while heifers appear to stable at €3.80-3.85/kg. Offers for cull cows also appear to be stable with R’s averaging €3.20-3.30/kg, O’s €3/kg although up to €3.10/kg was reported depending on flesh and cover while P’s continue on €2.90/kg with the odd one slipping into €3/kg.

Quotes for young bulls, however, appear to have strengthened a shade with U grades reported as ranging from €3.75-3.80/kg with R’s on €3.70/kg and O’s €3.55-3.60/kg depending on numbers.

The stand out performer continues to be the Aberdeen Angus bullock or heifer with strong retail demand seeing some processors offering deals of €4.20/kg “all in” for good quality in-spec stock.

On the numbers front, the kill for the week ending the 29th of November shows a total of 36,420 animals went through the exporting plants back 347 on the previous week. What’s of interest, apart from the fact supplies overall were steady is the fact the bullock kill fell 2,106 to 12,195 with heifers totalling 11,694 up 943 on the previous week. Numbers of young bulls were also stronger, up 567 to 3,330 from 2,763. Cull cow numbers were also up, 8,573 as against 8,346 for the previous week an increase 227 week on week.

With the hospitality sector reopening issues appear to have arisen in relation to the supply of beef to the sector. A number of hotels told the Farming Independent that they were forced to change their menus before reopening as their suppliers reported difficulties in filling orders.

One city hotel was told that their order for Aberdeen Angus steaks would have to be possibly supplemented going forward with Hereford as supplies of sufficiently aged Angus were limited.

Another was told by their regular supplier that they had no roast beef left due to supermarket and export demand but hoped to be better placed by the end of this week.

Those hotels and restaurants contacted reported very strong steak sales with managers commenting that following the lockdown those choosing to celebrate their freedom to dine out appeared to be intent on splashing the cash with orders for high-end steak dishes well above normal.

While the above isn’t a crisis, it does show how the recent surge in sales to both supermarkets here and the UK has had an unexpected knock-on effect for some in the hospitality sector now that lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

In the longer game, Brexit uncertainty remains but so too does the British governments need to feed its people.