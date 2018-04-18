Beef prices edge upwards onto firmer ground

Manchester City secured their third premier league title in seven seasons on Sunday with five games still to play.

Manchester City secured their third premier league title in seven seasons on Sunday with five games still to play.

Still this wasn't an unexpected feat.

On the farming side a parallel could be drawn on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed's announcement of the re-opening of the Chinese market to Irish beef, a move that was largely expected to occur this year. From speaking to farmers and farm representatives it's clear that the majority have a positive outlook on Ireland's newly announced beef deal with China, but they want this positivity to be reflected in factory prices sooner rather than later.

IFA president Joe Healy welcomed the announcement and said that "the opening of the Chinese market, after a lot of hard work, presents the beef sector with an opportunity to build on the progress the Irish dairy and pig meat sectors have made in China in recent years". However, he stressed it must deliver for farmers. ICSA's national beef chair Edmond Graham was more cautious as he remarked: "We have been listening to optimism about China for five years but it is no use to us if it does not result in a price rise."