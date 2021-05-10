Farming

Farming

Beef Prices: Do your sums before accepting flat price for stock

While the factories stuttered on price last week, they continued to set records at your local mart for beef. Expand

While the factories stuttered on price last week, they continued to set records at your local mart for beef.

Martin Couglan

While there had appeared to be a bit of a divide emerging across the country as regards factory prices, with agents in the west and the midlands appearing to be able to give a bit more in recent times than their southern counterparts, reports I had over the weekend would seem to indicate that that gap has closed.

Agents in the south report good supplies with their quotes for bullocks now sticking around the €4.10/kg mark with only the odd €4.15/kg entertained and then only for bigger numbers. On the heifer side, the southern boys appear stuck on €4.15/kg, while further north prices appear to have stalled at between €4.10-4.15/kg for bullocks with heifers making from €4.15-4.20/kg.

