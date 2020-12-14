Beef Prices: Demand for cattle remains strong despite Brexit threat

With stress building in relation to Brexit, the following gives a taste of how that stress can manifest itself. The following exchange is based on real events from last week.

Having convinced the farmer with the Angus bullocks to bring their sale forward a few days, the factory agent/lorry driver was annoyed once he recognised the number ringing his phone. It was his boss, on to him again wanting to know how long it would be before they were dropped in the lairage. “If you don’t get off my case and off the f...... phone you won’t be getting them at all” he snapped as he and the farmer who owned the stock in question fixed gates for loading.

That said Meat Industry Ireland (MII) was in at the Dail's Agriculture committee last week pitching their case for direct industry support to ease the processing sectors exposure to Brexit stress.

MII urged the Government to support the livestock and meat sector in a no-deal Brexit by allocating funding from a combination of the national contingency fund of €4b set aside for the years 2020 to 2025 – and from the EU’s €5b Brexit Adjustment Reserve to maintain and sustain economic activity and jobs. Supplies to exporting plants amounted to 34,400 for the week ending the 9th of December and judging by reports from factory agents, last week’s figure could well be similar. Reports indicate that while factories continue to seek supplies their willingness to pay above €3.70-3.75/kg for bullocks and €3.80-3.85/kg for heifers has dulled with one agent telling me the emphasis is more on the bullock side meaning that €3.85/kg for heifers is now more an exception than the norm. Playing into the continuing strong numbers are fatteners who having originally targeted stock for the early weeks of the New Year now reportedly deciding, with no solid Brexit deal in the offing, to offload early. On the cull cow side, interest is reported to also a bit of a movable feast with some plants blowing hot and cold in relation to supplies. This resulted in prices for culls staying quiet steady with your better P grade on €2.80-2.90, O grades on €3.00/kg and R’s €3.20-3.30/kg. Quotes for young bulls also remained steady with U’s around the €3.80/kg mark with R’s on €3.70/kg while coloured O+ type young bulls were said to be €3.60 with plainer types on €3.50-3.55/kg. Claire Mc Cormack’s interview in this paper last Tuesday with former Agriculture minister Barry Cowen once again shone a light on the controversy around the refusal to grant planning permission for a beef plant at Banagher in County Offaly. In relation to that refusal, I found the following in the Department of Agriculture Food Harvest 2020 industry guidance and strategy document most interesting. “In the light of the likely need for significant consolidation in the beef processing sector, DAFF should engage with the Competition Authority to ensure that the necessary action can be taken within competition rules.” While the Food Wise 2025 report contains the following in the section dedicated to competitiveness. “Industry to consider how best to optimise use of the processor asset base and all forms of rationalisation, including possibilities for collaboration in processing, joint ventures, product specialisation.” Interesting reading for those considering entering into the sector.