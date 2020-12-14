Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Beef Prices: Demand for cattle remains strong despite Brexit threat

Factories

Martin Coughlan

With stress building in relation to Brexit, the following gives a taste of how that stress can manifest itself. The following exchange is based on real events from last week.

Having convinced the farmer with the Angus bullocks to bring their sale forward a few days, the factory agent/lorry driver was annoyed once he recognised the number ringing his phone. It was his boss, on to him again wanting to know how long it would be before they were dropped in the lairage. “If you don’t get off my case and off the f...... phone you won’t be getting them at all” he snapped as he and the farmer who owned the stock in question fixed gates for loading.

That said Meat Industry Ireland (MII) was in at the Dail's Agriculture committee last week pitching their case for direct industry support to ease the processing sectors exposure to Brexit stress.

Privacy