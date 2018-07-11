Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 12 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Beef Prices: Cull cow numbers up as squeeze continues

 

Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

The pressure on factory cattle prices continues to mount. Figures from Bord Bia show that at 9,038 for the week ending June 30, the number of cull cows going into the food chain are up almost 20pc on the same week in 2017.

The irony is bullock numbers for the same week were back 11pc, and while heifer numbers were back just 213, they were still back. Bulls on the other hand saw their number surpass their kill for the last week of June 2017 by 526 at 4,302.

Overall, however, when you roll the numbers of bullocks, heifers, bulls and cows together, you find that at a kill of 33,332, you are only 348 ahead of the kill for the last week of June 2017.

I deliberately put these figures up before quoting prices this week because I believe it is important that we have some yardstick to measure exactly where we're at.

You could argue that in some ways we are in a false market because of the distortion caused to the supply chain by those extra cows.

I spoke to some in the mart and fattening business over the weekend who maintain that it's important to look at the long game.

Their point being that a lot of those extra cows would have come into the system at the end of the year anyway, and all that's happened is they are being got rid of earlier. I don't disagree, but if it was all about logic, this would be a simple game.

Moving from speculation on how the trade maybe in three to four months, and back to the reality of the here and now, yesterday morning saw quotes for both bullocks and heifer fall another 5c/kg while cows fell 10c/kg.

Also Read

Bullocks yesterday were being quoted in general at €3.95/kg and heifers were on €4.05/kg. In both cases, 5c/kg more was rumoured to be available if you had "the right ones", i.e. in spec and R grade or better. At the other side of the equation, I spoke to one agent who was attempting to pull the base for bullocks on to €3.90/kg, while trying heifers at €4.00/kg.

That's a bit like saying England will get to the World Cup final next weekend without having to play Croatia in the semi-final. You cross only one bridge at a time.

The cause, as we all know, of the current price pressure are those extra cows which yesterday morning saw their quoted prices fall for the third week in a row. This week's reduction is of the order, as mentioned above, of 10c/kg. This now leaves most O grade cows around the €3.20/kg mark, with better Ps are on €3.10/kg, while the lesser straight-from-the-parlour P grade falls back to, depending on cover, anything from €2.90kg to whatever the factory are willing to give.

Bull prices also see a further squeeze with under 24-month U grades now not getting up above €4.00/kg, with Rs on €3.90/kg and Os back to between €3.80-3.70/kg.

IFA president Joe Healy has called on Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to publicly acknowledge that the current price pull by factories does no justice and is very disrespectful to the very positive future he envisaged following the opening of the Chinese and other new markets.

"The Minister needs to get his priorities right at this difficult time, and get on the farmers' side. That means, right now, pulling the factories aside and explaining to them that their profits are dependent on co-operation from all sides, farmers, vets and the Department."

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Barley growers reject latest IFA/Boortmalt price offer

Local farmers battle it out as 203ac Dublin holding makes €2m
Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Darragh McCullough: Outcome of the Kerry battle will lay down a marker for other...
ICMSA dairy chairperson Ger Quain said it was time for processors to lift prices in accordance with market developments and the pressure on their farmer-suppliers.

Milk price boost needed to take pressure off farmers

New laws could see planning permission required for forestry development
Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.

Base CAP payments on achieving green targets rather than carbon tax - Ag...
Shane Kilraine (right) is congratulated on his election as President of the Mid & Western Livestock Improvement Society by outgoing president Paddy Farrell

Keeping it in the family - Success of livestock improvement...