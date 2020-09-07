Beef prices: Covid factor reflected in year-to-date kill figures as prices hold

There is a belief among many finishers at present that because factory kill numbers were dramatically reduced during last year’s beef protests, this year’s kill figure to date must be ahead of where it was this time last year. Bord Bia figures, however, show that this is not the case.

For the year to August 22, the prime beef kill at export plants stood at 867,675, back 15,071 from the 882,746 for the same period last year. The cull cow at 230,728 was down 7,380 on 2019.

The reason why the numbers are not ahead of last year is down to the initial affect the Covid crisis had on factory intake numbers from March to May when the food industry all across Europe effectively shut down.

So with less cattle slaughtered are we facing an autumn of increasing numbers? Back in January of this year Bord Bia’s beef marketing specialist Joe Burke predicted that because 51,000 extra cattle were slaughtered at the back end of 2019 he expected this year’s overall kill to be less by between 20,000-40,000 head.

That prediction will be tested between now and the New Year, but at this point his prediction is on target.

Another factor that plays into the equation is the demand from the North for both beef and forward store type stock.

The total cattle kill in Northern Ireland stood at 285,681 for the year to August 22 as opposed to 283,063 in 2019.

These figures support the belief among mart managers such as Maurice Brosnan in Kerry and Stephen Hannon in Sligo that Northern demand for beef has been a major benefit in helping to “put pressure on Southern factories.”

All that said, the kill for the week ending August 30 stood at 34,999, up 640 on the previous week. While the numbers are up and may go up further, factory quotes remain steady with the general run of in spec bullocks still operating off a base of €3.60/kg.

Prices on the heifer front seem to be improving slightly. Although most agents are doing their best to hold heifer quotes in line with those of bullocks, there is generally a 5c/kg premium on offer for a base of €3.65/kg. Indeed I had one report of a base €3.70/kg being offered early last week on heifers for this week.

Online Editors