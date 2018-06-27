Beef Prices: Cattlemen counting the cost of dairy expansion

My local postman is about to discover what happens when things fall from a height. He is doing a charity parachute jump for the wheelchair association. A fair feat of bravery in any circumstances, but even more so in this case as this man has never actually been in a plane.

My local postman is about to discover what happens when things fall from a height. He is doing a charity parachute jump for the wheelchair association. A fair feat of bravery in any circumstances, but even more so in this case as this man has never actually been in a plane.

I was thinking that he could do worse than talk to beef farmers about their experiences about things falling - and when he has his feat achieved and landed, he might consider giving those cattlemen a lend of his parachute; because right now, something needs to be done to help break the fall in factory prices.

Bullocks are now back to a base of €4.05/kg, with heifers on €4.15/kg. However, bullocks and heifers going into the system this week from last week are on €4.10-4.15/kg for bullocks with heifers on up to €4.25/kg.

The situation with bulls from 16 to 24 months is that the top of the price tree last week appears to have been €4.20/kg for Us, €4.10/kg for Rs, and Os floating from €3.90-4.00/kg, with word yesterday morning that those prices have held for at least the first few days of this week. The under-16 month bull has, I'm told, become a very tricky proposition. Factory buyers appear to be under instruction not to buy them if they are to be priced on grid: in other words, buy them but only in the context of a flat price set-up.