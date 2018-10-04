Beef price ship steadies as factories crank up throughput

Reports from across the country last weekend indicated that factory prices for beef had stabilised.

Reports from across the country last weekend indicated that factory prices for beef had stabilised.

The attempt to pull bullocks back to €3.70/kg and heifers to €3.80/kg last week appears to have come unstuck.

Base prices opened at €3.75/kg and €3.85/kg respectively yesterday as factories continued to crank up production. I say that because with numbers heading ever upwards - last week's kill was up another thousand on the previous week at 39,278 - not one word has come from factories about not being able to deal this surge.

That 39,278 figure also helps explain why some factory agents were still trying their hand at €3.70 and €3.80 for cattle yesterday morning.

Have prices bottomed? I would hope so.

However, another week of 39,000+ kill would see that floor of €3.75 for bullocks and €3.85/kg for heifers well tested. For now, however, the ship has steadied.

Also remaining steady are prices for cull cows and bulls. Cows see R grades continuing on 330/kg, with O grades hovering around the €3.00-3.10/kg mark, while your better P+ grade is on €270-290/kg. Lesser grades are further back.

Bull prices see under-16-month stock operating off of a €3.85-3.90/kg base, with 16-month to 24-month bulls flat priced from €3.90/kg to €3.85/kg for U grades, with R grades on €3.80-3.75/kg, and O grades on €3.70-3.60/kg.