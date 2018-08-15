Beef price pendulum swings back in favour of the farmer

THERE are signs of positive movement in the factory this week.

It seems the pendulum has begun to swing back in favour of the farmer. I had hints last week that numbers might be about to tighten when reports reached me that some with lesser conformation stock to sell had secured, in effect, a flat price when they succeeded in putting a floor under their P grade bullocks. That floor was €3.70/kg.

Top end prices for both bullocks and heifers have moved up 5c/kg - by top end I mean the in-spec cattle. This left prices for bullocks yesterday morning floating between €3.90-3.95/kg, with heifers in general on €4.05/kg.

However, I also had reports that those with Hereford and Angus bullocks to sell were being quoted as low as €3.85/kg, with the line being pedalled when questions were asked: "Won't you be alright, sure isn't there a 10c/kg bonus".

No, you won't be alright because getting your bullocks to grade into the bonus can be a tricky equation.

If they don't make the quality assured grades to get the bonus your neighbour with his Friesians on a base of €3.90/kg and no bonus is 5c/kg better off.

The ICMSA's Des Morrison continues to keep a close eye on cull cow prices.

"The good quality R and U grade cows went up last week by 10c/kg to €3.40-3.60/kg," he said.