Beef grid could be back in force with some farmers unhappy with accuracy
Ahead of yesterday's Waterford versus Tipperary championship match the expectation was that the Déise could expect a very thorough examination from the Premier County.
The score at the final whistle was 2-22 apiece, but as we all know that's only half the story.
The word as last weekend approached was that men with beef to sell could likewise expect a thorough examination when it came to price.
Stories surfaced last Thursday morning that cows were going "to get a pull" of 10c/kg.
Also doing the rounds were rumours that the grid would be re-established in full force and that flat pricing was now out of the question, but these rumours, like that final score Limerick also tell only half the story.
It is expected that when factory bosses open their gates this morning they will still attempt to pull cow prices. How that will go is a matter of speculation.
If greater cow numbers do appear prices could slip. For the moment I'd speculate that until that actually happens last week's cow prices could very well be this week's cow prices.
That puts Rs in at between €3.90-3.70/kg, with Os on €3.70-3.60 and better Ps between €3.60-3.50/kg. More basic P grades vary below this depending on an factories' needs.