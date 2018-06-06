Ahead of yesterday's Waterford versus Tipperary championship match the expectation was that the Déise could expect a very thorough examination from the Premier County.

Beef grid could be back in force with some farmers unhappy with accuracy

The score at the final whistle was 2-22 apiece, but as we all know that's only half the story.

The word as last weekend approached was that men with beef to sell could likewise expect a thorough examination when it came to price. Stories surfaced last Thursday morning that cows were going "to get a pull" of 10c/kg.

Also doing the rounds were rumours that the grid would be re-established in full force and that flat pricing was now out of the question, but these rumours, like that final score Limerick also tell only half the story. It is expected that when factory bosses open their gates this morning they will still attempt to pull cow prices. How that will go is a matter of speculation.