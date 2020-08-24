As factories and farmers sat around the negotiating table this week last year in the hope of bringing the then beef protests to an end, base prices for bullocks and heifers stood at, €3.55-3.60/kg respectively.

Twelve months on and with the processing sector currently offering from €3.60-365/kg many in the beef fattening community once again feel like they are being pushed to the edge of reason.

The question on every cattleman’s mind is will prices fall further? Speaking to several agents across the country last weekend on how they saw the trade developing I got a glimpse of how those further up their chain of command possibly see the current situation developing.

The speculation is that although some plants are quoting €3.60/kg for bullocks with others on €3.65/kg there appears to be discussion going on in some factory circles about what might happen if quotes fell to a universal €3.60/kg. Might supplies fall off?

If that happened factories might be then forced to raise prices and once upward movement was detected farmers might dig in for higher again. That’s just one theory. The reality is it’s about the numbers and a multitude of variables.

Chief among those variables is the weather and its effect on field conditions. The west and midlands had up until last week been the worst effected but recent heavy rains across the south now appear to have forced some here to also move stock ahead of time.

The Department of Agriculture meat market report for the week ending the 16th of this month shows 34,708 cattle going through beef exporting plants. That’s a daily average for that week of 6,941, the lowest daily average for a five day week in a month.

What about the 1,200+ animals a week that Kildare Chilling would have been realistically expected to process are they now not still in the system, I hear you ask.

Yes and no, appears to be the answer. Some agents report that that their plants did pick up extra supplies as a result, however others say that the supplies were coming anyway.

The latest report on the Kildare situation is that the plant reopened in a limited way last Thursday for cows meaning that it will be the end of this week before we get truly accurate overall picture on throughput, and that’s assuming no other plant has to suspend operations due to Covid.

Leaving the variables aside and returning to the trade, prices for cull cows and bulls also see a squeeze. R grade cows continue to operate around the €3.20/kg mark with O grades a little easier at €2.90-3.00/kg while your better P slips to between €2.80- 2.70/kg as factories continue to maintain the price gap between prime product and the manufacturing side of the trade.

On the bull side prices also ease back with U grades selling from €3.60-3.65/kg with R’s on €3.50 and O’s, depending on quality, operating around the €3.40/kg mark. So a year on from the protests are farmers any better off? The various bonus payments for in spec stock help but the feeling remains among finishers that it’s a game they can never win.

