Beef finishers fear factory prices are set to tumble again

Farmer herds his cattle into the mart. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Farmer herds his cattle into the mart. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Martin Coughlan

AS factories and farmers sat around the negotiating table this week last year in the hope of bringing the beef protests to an end, base prices for bullocks and heifers stood at €3.55-€3.60/kg.

Twelve months on, and with the processing sector currently offering from €3.60-365/kg, many in the beef fattening community once again feel like they are being pushed to the edge of reason.

The question on every cattleman’s mind is will prices fall further? Speaking to several agents across the country last weekend on how they saw the trade developing I got a glimpse of how those further up their chain of command possibly see the current situation developing.