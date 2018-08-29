Farm Ireland
Beef farmers sell fodder rather than buy livestock

Mart managers report fewer customers as many finishers opt to sell silage instead of filling sheds

A significant number of buyers and money has been taken out of the cattle trade
Many beef farmers have decided against finishing cattle this winter and are opting to sell their valuable fodder stocks instead.

Mart managers said this trend was gathering pace and had taken a significant number of buyers and money out of the trade.

A serious drop in plain cattle prices in the marts over the last fortnight has been blamed on a sharp fall-off in demand, with many finishers deciding to sell some or all of their silage and straw rather than filling sheds.

“I’ve spoken to some lads from the midlands who’d be good customers but who are now only half-hearted when buying because they tell me they can get more for the feed and the straw than finishing weanlings,” said Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea Mart in Kerry.

The high price dairy farmers are willing to pay for fodder has already convinced a sizeable number of beef farmers to downsize their operations this winter.

One drystock farmer in the southeast told the Farming Independent that he was offered the equivalent of €1,000/ha for silage in the pit.

“Why would you want to take a chance on finishing cattle at that price for the silage?” he asked.

Pit silage is generally making around €40-50/t in the south of the country, while straw prices vary from €30 to €40 per 4x4 bale.

A finisher from the midlands who is considering selling some of his feed said the margins in finishing cattle were too tight compared to what feed is making.

“The money isn’t in the fattening game unless you’re up in big numbers and have a contract. I bought 200 Friesian bull calves a few years ago and fattened them — never again. I’ve thought about buying back a few lighter cattle but that’s a ‘long-keep job’,” he said.

Jim Bushe of New Ross Mart said the trade was damaged this summer by the big numbers of cows that were sold from the dairy herd.

Prices pushed down

“With the huge volume of cull cows coming on stream this summer, feeders found it harder and harder to compete, as prices were continually being pushed down. There were reports of some cows sold for €1/kg. How could any finisher compete with that, either at the factory door, or at the ringside?” Mr Bushe said.

The latest figures from the Farming Independent’s Ringside survey shows that plainer cattle in the 300-400kg weight division are selling for around 90c/kg. That is €100-150/hd back on last year.

Ronan O’Connor of Ballinakill Mart in Laois confirmed that the trade was “under pressure” for the poorer-quality lighter animal.

“That 400kg poorer Friesian can be a very tricky proposition to sell. It’s the prospect of another long winter plus cost of the bale versus the price the bullock that is weighing on men’s minds. The keep is too long,” he explained.

However, some cattle dealers maintain that the situation is even worse for the light Friesian/Jersey crosses and Holstein/Jersey crosses, with some of these animals going through the marts without a bid.

Mart managers explained that a two-tier market had developed for cattle over the summer, with prices holding for good stock, but collapsing for plainer lots.

“The better animal will be okay, but with the Turkish shipping job now in limbo and the dairy sector upping the ante for feed, the question is what will happen the trade once we get into a run of big sales,” one cattle trader said.

“Will that €1.00-1.30/kg for those lighter poor-quality Friesians actually hold?”

