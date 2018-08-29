Beef farmers sell fodder rather than buy livestock

Many beef farmers have decided against finishing cattle this winter and are opting to sell their valuable fodder stocks instead.

Many beef farmers have decided against finishing cattle this winter and are opting to sell their valuable fodder stocks instead.

Mart managers said this trend was gathering pace and had taken a significant number of buyers and money out of the trade.

A serious drop in plain cattle prices in the marts over the last fortnight has been blamed on a sharp fall-off in demand, with many finishers deciding to sell some or all of their silage and straw rather than filling sheds.

“I’ve spoken to some lads from the midlands who’d be good customers but who are now only half-hearted when buying because they tell me they can get more for the feed and the straw than finishing weanlings,” said Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea Mart in Kerry.

The high price dairy farmers are willing to pay for fodder has already convinced a sizeable number of beef farmers to downsize their operations this winter.

One drystock farmer in the southeast told the Farming Independent that he was offered the equivalent of €1,000/ha for silage in the pit.

“Why would you want to take a chance on finishing cattle at that price for the silage?” he asked.

Pit silage is generally making around €40-50/t in the south of the country, while straw prices vary from €30 to €40 per 4x4 bale.