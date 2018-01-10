Beef base prices dip after a buoyant Christmas

Johnny Logan won the Eurovision in 1980 with 'What's Another Year'. While his victory brought great joy to the country, the message in the song was quite downbeat as it dealt with feelings of helplessness.

However as 2017 slipped into the new dawn of 2018 those in the winter cattle fattening business were toasting the arrival of another year.

Prices over the Christmas and New Year surpassed those of the same period the previous year by anything from 30-40c/kg. Highs of €4.10/kg for bullocks were claimed by some in the run up to the New Year which is a long way ahead of last year's €3.70-3.75/kg. Heifers sold for €4.20/kg, ahain 30-40c/kg ahead of last year's price.

Prices for your 350kg carcase are €105-140/hd ahead of last year. That's the good news. However, those reported highs of €4.10/kg for bullocks and €4.20/kg for heifers were short lived as factories finished out their year being able to ease prices back to €4.05/kg for bullocks and €4.15/kg for heifers.