Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 10 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Beef base prices dip after a buoyant Christmas

16/12/2017. Dowra Mart. Last of 2017 Lot 30 Weight 646K DOB 21/12/15 Breed CHX Heifer Price 1515 Photo. Brian Farrell
16/12/2017. Dowra Mart. Last of 2017 Lot 30 Weight 646K DOB 21/12/15 Breed CHX Heifer Price 1515 Photo. Brian Farrell

Johnny Logan won the Eurovision in 1980 with 'What's Another Year'. While his victory brought great joy to the country, the message in the song was quite downbeat as it dealt with feelings of helplessness.

However as 2017 slipped into the new dawn of 2018 those in the winter cattle fattening business were toasting the arrival of another year.

Prices over the Christmas and New Year surpassed those of the same period the previous year by anything from 30-40c/kg. Highs of €4.10/kg for bullocks were claimed by some in the run up to the New Year which is a long way ahead of last year's €3.70-3.75/kg.

Heifers sold for €4.20/kg, ahain 30-40c/kg ahead of last year's price.

Prices for your 350kg carcase are €105-140/hd ahead of last year. That's the good news.

However, those reported highs of €4.10/kg for bullocks and €4.20/kg for heifers were short lived as factories finished out their year being able to ease prices back to €4.05/kg for bullocks and €4.15/kg for heifers.

As of yesterday those prices still hold but factory resistance is apparently increasing with many plants now quoting a €4.00/kg base for bullocks with the base for heifers at €4.10/kg.

Yet those with stock to sell are generally getting 5c/kg above these prices, but the message is clear: factories want to get back full control of the system.

Also Read

The trick from their point of view is to create a feeling uncertainty, quote a lower base and then see what happens.

But supposing the farmer still isn't happy and doesn't sell. Factory bosses don't always view this as a bad thing especially if they have a window of slackening demand.

Against that has to be measured the fact that most men fattening cattle for the winter market fall into the hardier seller bracket and don't frighten easily.

So instead of backing up meaningful numbers of cattle, the factories could just as easily turn off the supply.

At the same time I think, despite stories of January being a "weak" month for beef sales, you don't turn off supermarket demand over night.

Cull cows

Cull cow prices are if anything improved over the last two weeks with R grades reported to be as high as €3.70-3.75/kg.

Depending on numbers and cover, O grades are reported as selling from €3.40/kg for small or single numbers to €3.55-3.60/kg for those with bigger offerings.

Demand for bulls remains strong with R grade Friesian bulls selling for €4.00/kg with Os in the €3.90-3.95/kg bracket.

Again it's a case of numbers helping make the deal, especially for the O grades. Under 16-month bulls are selling off an R grade base of €4.00/kg while those under 24-months see Us on €4.10-4.15/kg with Rs at €4.00-4.05/kg.

In relation to "base" prices auctioneer Jim Bush of New Ross sent me the Oxford English dictionary definition of the word base: "The lowest part of something; the part on which a thing stands".

It's a useful definition to remember should discussions on a review of the grid actually get under way this year.

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Live exports leave Greenore Port. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Newsfile

Ireland needs to target an additional 100,000 head of live exports this year -...
Right to left: Patsy and Anne Carrucan with their daughter Niamh, son Kevin and daughter-in-law Noirín. Photo: Kevin Byrne

'Farming in places like the Burren is more than just about food production'

Why barley is the best performing feed for finishing dairy cattle
Swiss cattle come down from the mountain for their winter grazing, amid plenty of fanfare

Why 13,000 people gather in this Swiss town every year to welcome cattle...
Dorene Mallon

The farmer's daughter who set up a beef burger brand
Picture: Teagasc

Why this 100-cow suckler cow herd is going all AI

How to control Liver and Rumen Fluke on your farm


Top Stories

A 157ac farm at Berrilstown near Navan sold for 2.4m, or €15,300/ac

Revealed: Where land prices are the highest and lowest as the average price hits...

Eighth successive year of growth sees Irish agri-food exports hit record...
6/1/2018 Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Eddie Fitzpatrick of Cavan IFA welcomes lorry driver Seamus Gleeson in McMorrow's Timber yard, Dowra with fodder from Tipperary. Photo Brian Farrell

Round bale prices hit €50 as farmers scramble for supplies
Illustration: Tom Halliday

'My brother is objecting to my farm plans and my husband treats me like dirt'
Paschal Donohoe and Leo Varadkar. Photo: Claire Godkin

Government out to protect farm payments in EU budget
Sheep Noel and Neidin are married at the Kenmare Co-op Mart | Photo via Kenmare Co-op Mart on Facebook

Noel and Neidin the sheep are married as Kerry livestock mart continues bid to...
Spring application can deliver over three times more nitrogen per ha than summer spreading.

5 tips to prime your pumps and tankers for the busy slurry season