Attack the best form of defence on beef prices

There are times in every football match when you have to concede the ball to the opposition. That's when the strength of your defence is tested.

At present farmers with factory fit cattle to sell are finding that if you don't tackle hard when negotiating on price, factories will not be slow to put you on the back foot.

In that scenario, the factories will shoot for goal in the range of €3.95/kg for bullocks and €4.05/kg for heifers. However the €4.00/kg for bullocks and €4.10/kg for heifers is more realistic on a majority of deals are being done. Above these prices, sellers in stronger positions with bigger numbers can expect to click an additional 5c/kg on both bullocks and heifers making €4.05/kg and €4.15/kg possible.

Factory bull prices continue steady again this week with a grid base price for under-16 month stock of between €3.95-4.00/kg. While some factories are quoting a €3.95/kg base, that €4.00/kg figure is accepted as being the norm. Bulls up to 24 months are also steady with Us at €4.10-4.05/kg and Rs on €4.00-3.95kg.