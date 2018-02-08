Farm Ireland
Are beef price rises in the offing?

Such an important job at any mart is the washing of the transport vehicle. Photo Roger Jones.
Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

The short message on cattle prices this week is that they appear stable. Bullocks were being almost universally quoted at €3.90/kg yesterday morning, with heifers steady at €4.00/kg.

Prices for bulls saw the general run of stock sell for €3.95/kg for Us and Rs were €3.85/kg. Os were being quoted at €3.70-3.75/kg.

27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. WINNER OF SHOW, Derry Rothwell from Tinahely with the champion of the show, also pictured is Alan Mooney Ensor O’Connor solicitors (Sponsor) and on left is John Jordan from Carnew Mart. Picture: Patrick Browne
There is a caveat to those bull prices, however, as factories in the west and north are more anxious for stock. I'm told you can add 5c/kg to all of the above, thus giving a price spread from O-U of €4.00-4.80/kg.

Cow prices are getting a "little squeezed" in places with variations in prices from one factory to the next running as high as 10-20c/kg across the various grades.

However, the base line for those factories who are up to the job appears to be €3.20-3.30/kg for P+s, €3.40 for Os and €3.60/kg for Rs with Us at €3.80.

I've had reports that some plants in the west allowed themselves run a little tight on supplies last week and pushed the price of heifers up to €4.05/kg.

Those same plants appear to have gotten all their ducks in a row over the weekend and are now back at €4.00/kg.

The IFA's Angus Woods says that price rises might be possible. "Based on returns from the UK, which are the equivalent of €4.40/kg and also strong returns across Europe, there is significant market potential for factories to lift prices."

Brexit

Turning to the slow-burning Brexit saga, it appears that recently EU approved guidelines will enable EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier to carry out talks with the UK.

The Mart in Carrick on Suir in action. Picture: Pat Moore
This seems to indicate that the EU expects to be able to manage any uncertainty in relation to how these talks might affect business.

If this does turn out to be the case there will be a universal sigh of relief, not least from our food exporting companies who depend on the UK.


