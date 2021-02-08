Anger as quotes for prime cattle fall 15c/kg in two weeks

Factory quotes for beef slipped 10c/kg last week bringing the cumulative drop in quotes over the last two weeks for prime beef to 15c/kg.

Two weeks ago beef finishers were securing deals for steers and heifers that ranged from €3.80-3.95/kg today those same suppliers are back to €3.70/kg for bullocks and 3.80/kg for heifers, and they are not happy.

Seldom have I received so many angry phone calls from the finishing community.

Calls that in the main dwell on the lack of clarity coming from the processing sector as to why prices have been hit so hard, with the phrase "hatchet job" used by several to describe the current situation.

All three main farming organisations are united in their condemnation of the processing sectors recent actions with Des Morrison ICMSA's livestock chair asking if this "No notice" decision to pull prices is connected to the need for feedlots to restock?

"Having emptied their feedlots are they going into the marts in the hope of buying cheaply the kind of numbers that enable them to push down the prices they pay to finishers," Mr Morrison asked.

ICSA's beef chairman Edmond Graham pointed out there was "No talk, no noise coming from the factories ahead of these cuts especially as northern buyers continue to mop up beef stock through the mart system at good prices.

Beef that will end up on UK supermarket shelves" adding that "Often times we would be told about difficult trading or currency conditions that did not happen this time. This time the factories just dumped on farmers" Mr Graham said

IFA's Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said attempts by the meat factories to talk down the trade are not justified based on the latest market reports.

He pointed out that the Prime Export Benchmark price for the latest week had increased by 5c/kg with the Irish price only increasing by 2c/kg.

"Beef prices in the UK are strong and steady rising over 7p/kg since the beginning of January and with sterling strengthening by 3% over the same period to 87.7p/€ market conditions for Irish meat factories are favourable" Mr Golden said.

A weakening in the value of sterling might have given factories some excuse to cut quotes but with sterling strengthening from 90p/€ a week ago to between 87-88p/€ at the close of trading on Friday that avenue of defence for the processors is firmly closed.

Young bulls suffer the same fate as the bullocks and heifers with factories reportedly pricing them also 10c/kg less for the coming week. This means U's on €3.75/kg R's €3.70-3.65/kg and O's €3.55/kg.

In the midst of all the price debris the cull cow does not appear to have fared too badly with R grade cows on €3.20-3.30/kg last week and O grades on €3.00-3.10/kg while your better P+ animal operated around the €3/kg mark with lesser P's €2.80-2.90/kg.

Granted these prices are averaging 10c/kg less but for an animal at the end of its working life, it's not a bad twist.

What every beef farmer wants to know, however is why factories decided to pull prices so sharply and so suddenly.

One factory agent told me in all seriousness it was the media's fault! Apparently reporting of prices in recent times was "unrealistic" and created "false expectations" especially around the strength of the mart trade.