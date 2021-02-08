Farming

Anger as quotes for prime cattle fall 15c/kg in two weeks

Close

Martin Coughlan

Factory quotes for beef slipped 10c/kg last week bringing the cumulative drop in quotes over the last two weeks for prime beef to 15c/kg.

Two weeks ago beef finishers were securing deals for steers and heifers that ranged from €3.80-3.95/kg today those same suppliers are back to €3.70/kg for bullocks and 3.80/kg for heifers, and they are not happy.

Seldom have I received so many angry phone calls from the finishing community.

