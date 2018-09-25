Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 25 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Additional cattle slaughterings won’t necessarily flood the market – Bord Bia

Brian Delaney, Kepak is pictured during the live grading of cattle at the Dairygold Beef Expo event in Corrin Mart, Fermoy. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
Brian Delaney, Kepak is pictured during the live grading of cattle at the Dairygold Beef Expo event in Corrin Mart, Fermoy. Photo O'Gorman Photography.
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Although the production of beef around Europe is up by 2.2pc so far this year, lower carcass weights mean that the increase of production of meat is not that significant according to Joe Burke, Sector Manager for Beef and Livestock with Bord Bia.

“Some 38,000 head of cattle were killed in the first week of September, the highest amount so far this year,” Joe said.

However, Joe explained that lighter carcass weights mean that the actual increase of meat being supplied is not that significant.

“Average bull and heifer carcass weights were back eight kilos in the month of July. While average cull cow carcass weight was back 15kg,” said Joe.

“Additional cow culling because of the drought and earlier marketing of prime cattle in Northern Europe has led to the increase of cattle killed,”Joe said at a recent Dairygold conference.

An additional 40,000 head of cattle have been slaughtered in Ireland up to the first week of September, compared to the same time last year according to Joe.

Figures from Bord Bia show that total cattle throughput for the week ending September 9 was 37,972 - up from 35,502 in the same week of September 2018. This is an increase of 3.5pc.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Photo Brian Farrell

'The statistics understate the involvement of women in farming'
Mountain biking: Sustainable tourism

Information events for neighbourhood woodland amenities - grants of...
Pictured at the Dairygold Beef Expo in Corrin Mart, Fermoy on animal nutrition, health and live grading of cattle are speakers Liam O'Flaherty, Head of Agribusiness, Dairygold, Joe Burke, Bord Bia, Dr Doreen Corridan, Munster AI, Sean Coffey, CEO Kepak & Niall Griffey, Dairygold Beef Manager. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Why 40pc of young calf deaths are caused by pneumonia and how to...
On average it cost €3,000 to €3,500 to build and kit your own well

Government commits €3.5m in funding for private wells and septic tanks
The scorched lands along Killery Mountain pictured in May 2017. Pic: Donal Hackett

Department still refusing to pay Sligo farmers over gorse fire dispute
Lidl New Ross store manager Edgar Shole, Rory Fanning and Paddy Butler in Lidl New Ross. Rory presented Paddy with a barbecue at the event

Brexit, exports and Goodman investment with Rory Fanning of Slaney Foods
Irish Red deer on the slopes of Mangerton Mountain, Killarney National Park.Photo:Valerie OSullivan

'Significant' cull of deer taking place in Killarney National Park branded as...