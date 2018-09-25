Additional cattle slaughterings won’t necessarily flood the market – Bord Bia

Although the production of beef around Europe is up by 2.2pc so far this year, lower carcass weights mean that the increase of production of meat is not that significant according to Joe Burke, Sector Manager for Beef and Livestock with Bord Bia.

Although the production of beef around Europe is up by 2.2pc so far this year, lower carcass weights mean that the increase of production of meat is not that significant according to Joe Burke, Sector Manager for Beef and Livestock with Bord Bia.

“Some 38,000 head of cattle were killed in the first week of September, the highest amount so far this year,” Joe said.

However, Joe explained that lighter carcass weights mean that the actual increase of meat being supplied is not that significant.

“Average bull and heifer carcass weights were back eight kilos in the month of July. While average cull cow carcass weight was back 15kg,” said Joe.

“Additional cow culling because of the drought and earlier marketing of prime cattle in Northern Europe has led to the increase of cattle killed,”Joe said at a recent Dairygold conference.

An additional 40,000 head of cattle have been slaughtered in Ireland up to the first week of September, compared to the same time last year according to Joe.

Figures from Bord Bia show that total cattle throughput for the week ending September 9 was 37,972 - up from 35,502 in the same week of September 2018. This is an increase of 3.5pc.