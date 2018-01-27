6 beef price bonus schemes that farmers finishing cattle should know about

Owners of Belted Galloway cattle are being offered a bonus of 20c/kg by Euro Farm Food through their plant in Duleek, Co Meath.

The plant requires a minimum of four to five finished Belted Galloways per week and is offering farmers a bonus of of 20c/kg for cattle under 30 months above base on the grid, plus Quality Assurance (QA) provided they meet the usual QA criteria. They are also offering cattle over 30 months 10c/kg above base .