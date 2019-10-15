C&D Foods has claimed protests at its Longford plant in September damaged exports and damaged customer relationships.

Beef Taskforce suspended as C&D Foods says it's not a member of MII

The company is at the centre of a dispute which saw the first meeting of the Beef Taskforce dramatically called of yesterday following altercations outside Agriculture House.

Representatives of Meat Industry Ireland (MII), including its director Cormac Healy, were refused access to the meeting by protesters.

On their arrival, MII representatives claimed they were physically and aggressively prevented from entering the department by a number of farmer protesters.

Gardaí said last night that there were no arrests and no injuries.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed condemned the incidents. "It is in the interests of everyone involved in the beef industry that the work of the taskforce goes ahead.

"The taskforce's remit is to monitor the implementation of the actions arising from the agreement reached on September 15 and offers the most viable platform for strategic engagement with key stakeholders," he said.

"It was a great pity that farm representatives were not in a position to air the legitimate concerns of farmers at the taskforce."

Meanwhile, the Beef Plan Movement had told its members on Sunday it would be seeking to have the first meeting of the Beef Taskforce adjourned until "letters of discontinuance" are issued to all farmers under legal threat.

The organisation said it will deliver in person a letter to the Beef Taskforce chairman to address and bring about a resolution to the issue.

The Independent Farmers of Ireland (IFOI) group said it will not be participating in the Beef Market Taskforce until such time as all injunctions and costs against all individuals that protested are struck out in their entirety.

IFA President Joe Healy said the first thing the Beef Taskforce will have to do at its first meeting is to address outstanding injunctions against farmers.

MII said ahead of the meeting the commitment to withdraw legal proceedings connected to the illegal blockading of beef plants has been honoured by the beef companies concerned. However, it is understood individuals who protested at C&D foods, a pet food facility in Longford, remain under legal threat.

C&D Foods is wholly owned by Larry Goodman and the ABP Group.

A spokesperson for the company said the recent illegal blockade hugely disrupted the facility, staff were intimidated, and C & D Foods was forced to lay-off 187 employees and put another 425 jobs in jeopardy.

"C & D Foods produces 14 million units of pet food each week. C & D Foods does not buy or process cattle. A local Fine Gael Councillor Pauric Brady and Colm Leonard, a carpenter, maintained a blockade at the facility, stopped trucks entering and leaving the facility, damaged exports and damaged customer relationships.

"C & D Foods is financed and managed separately and independently from ABP. C & D Foods is not a member of Meat Industry Ireland.”

Joe Healy said the refusal of Larry Goodman and the ABP group to lift all the injunctions against farmers arising from the recent beef dispute was petty and mean spirited.

"It amounts to Larry Goodman giving 'two fingers' to the minister," he said.

He added the minister should have ensured the injunctions and legal proceedings had been lifted.

"This was a clear commitment in the beef sector agreement presided over by Minister Creed last month," he said, adding yesterday's events were avoidable.

"IFA had made it clear to the minister that the legal proceedings had to be resolved prior to the taskforce convening," he said.

The IFA is acting for one of the farmers and has been in contact with ABP's legal representatives seeking the removal of these injunctions.

"What we saw was a further boiling over of frustration from farmers who see Larry Goodman doing what he likes in contradiction to a written agreement negotiated by the minister," he said.

