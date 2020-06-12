Beef support package for farmers worth €50m announced

The complete closure of the hospitality and fast food sectors across the continent, the average EU price for R3 steers and bulls bottomed out that week at €3.44/kg.

A €50m support package for beef farmers was approved at cabinet today by the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

The package is to help beef farmers who have been impacted by the economic effects of Covid-19.

The Minister said the Department will engage with farmers on any conditionality around the scheme, but said he hopes to keep it as simple as possible.

He said he is aware of the concerns that were raised from the last scheme, but that was EU part-funded. This scheme, he said, is exclusively for finishers but he said such a targeted scheme for finishers helps others, especially when it comes to buying weanlings at the back end of the year.

The Minister also said the BEEP suckler scheme is there for suckler farmers and BDPG, giving cumulatively over €100m to suckler farmers.

"There is a very clear signal attached to the importance of that sector."

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Irish beef exports had been hit by a triple whammy this year and this scheme would help up to 78,000 farmers.

Minister Creed said March there has been a significant collapse in the demand for Irish beef in the export market.

"We are disproportionality reliant on foodservice exports, with 30pc going to foodservice and 30pc to manufacturing most of which also goes into food service.

"This has had an immediate and serve impact on the beef sector."

Since March there has been a price collapse and a problem with regard to a drop in the kill numbers, with around 50,000 cattle that normally would have been slaughtered and now, posing an overhang in the market, he said.

Falling cattle prices have hit the sector in recent weeks and when marts re-opened this week many reported prices back by as much as €50-60/head.

Minister Creed has been called on to ensure young bull beef finishers are prioritised in this latest proposed beef scheme.



“Bull beef finishers have seen quotes drop harder over the past two years, this is a vital section of the trade which must be protected,” said Macra na Feirme President Thomas Duffy



Macra has also called on the Minister to ensure that no farmers are left out and that no requirement for a stocking reduction be implemented. The scheme must provide for those in dairy-beef who have reared animals through to slaughter.



“This scheme cannot turn beef farmers against each other. The Minister must provide for all in the industry with a priority on young farmers as they are more exposed due to investments needed on farm,” President Duffy added.

Meanwhile, ICSA sheep chairman Sean McNamara has said sheep farmers must not be left out of any Government support packages aimed at mitigating the impact of Covid-19. “Sheep farmers have been hit with the same market instability as beef farmers and should be entitled to receive some comparable aid,” he said.

Mr McNamara said a Family Farm Support Package would be more in order to deal with the fallout from Covid-19.

“All family farms have taken a big financial hit as a result of Covid-19, so all family farms should be recognised in any forthcoming support package. In the past we have had an exceptional aid package for beef farmers in the form of the BEAM scheme, yet despite repeated requests, sheep farmers received nothing. Sheep farmers must not be forgotten in all this; we will not stand back and be ignored again,” he said.

Online Editors