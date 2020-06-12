Beef support package for farmers to be announced today

The complete closure of the hospitality and fast food sectors across the continent, the average EU price for R3 steers and bulls bottomed out that week at €3.44/kg.

A support package for beef farmers is to be brought before cabinet today by the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

The package is to help beef farmers who have been impacted by the economic effects of Covid-19 and details are expected to be announced this afternoon by the Taoiseach.

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted the meat and livestock sectors in recent weeks, with demand for beef disrupted here in Ireland and across our major export markets by the closure of restaurants, hotels and bars across Ireland and Europe.

Falling cattle prices have hit the sector in recent weeks and when marts re-opened this week many reported prices back by as much as €50-60/head.

The complete closure of the hospitality and fast food sectors across the continent, the average EU price for R3 steers and bulls bottomed out that week at €3.44/kg.

In Ireland that week the average slumped €3.40/kg with R3’s in the UK settling at €3.70/kg. Five weeks later on the 30th of May that same data show the average price for R3 steers in Ireland had risen 22c/kg to €3.62/kg with the UK price up 21c/kg to €3.91/kg.

Almost 60pc of the total volume of Irish beef exported is normally sold into foodservice (restaurants etc.) and manufacturing channels (e.g. burgers for fast food chains), which were closed for weeks, while foodservice usually accounts for more than half of steak sales.

Falling prices may lead to much of this product being frozen and sold later in the year. However, freezing the product can devalue it in the eyes of most customers.

It is expected the package will be funded by the exchequer and will be subject to approval by the EU under State Aid rules.

Online Editors