Beef protests are now beginning to backfire very badly on farmers

You cannot imagine the relief I felt after waiting week upon week for an end to the blockades.

Unfortunately, I am not out of the woods yet as it looks as if it could be close to Christmas before the last of my cattle are sold.

The fact that these finished cattle had survived for the last month on bare paddocks normally reserved for store cattle could be the reason that although they weighed well, fat scores were not what I would have expected after such a good summer.

In the meantime, as the weather continues to deteriorate, I'm doing all I can to keep my remaining cattle - most of which should have been sold by now - thriving or at least holding their own. With few options left, I just keep moving them around on whatever grass is left, which unfortunately is not a lot.

It also looks as if I won't be able to buy in very many store cattle. This will certainly affect me next spring as I have always found that store cattle bought in early autumn can put on a good bit of extra weight before being housed.

With the protests eventually coming to an end I think the time has arrived to have a long cold look at what exactly did happen.

It's not going too far to suggest that the dispute and its fallout have elements of a classical Greek tragedy.

The main characters in this divisive story are our Irish beef farmers whom the protesters continually claimed they were trying to help.

Unfortunately, no matter how altruistic the protesters' motives may have been initially, the protests now appear to have backfired on the very people they were meant to protect.

After many weeks of losses and disruption, beef farmers now find themselves facing a rapidly deepening crisis as factories struggle to cope with the inevitable backlog of finished cattle which has built up as the weather continues to deteriorate.

But how did it all come about?

Did the protesters really think that they could face down the factories and force them to pay an increased price?

Or was it, as I strongly suspect, that the factory gates were simply the easiest and most visible targets which the people protesting could attack in their efforts to have their voices heard?

The real tragedy as far as I am concerned was how so many members of a farming community with a long and proud tradition of helping one another, appeared quite prepared to turn a blind eye to the obvious hardship and financial cost their blockades were causing their fellow farmers.

I spoke, indeed pleaded, with protesters on several occasions reminding them of the damaging consequences which their actions were having.

No matter what I said, it was to no avail.

In fact I was told in no uncertain terms that my interests and those of my family simply did not matter as far as their protests were concerned.

Reality

The moment which for me, laid bare the stark reality of what was happening was when towards the end of the protests, a farmer who appeared to be a protester approached me and asked me if I could explain to him why there were no beef farmers actually involved in the protest?

He had in fact just put his finger on the elephant in the room, something which no one appears prepared to speak about.

There were very few people who would be normally regarded as beef farmers on the blockades.

It appears that after being initially turned away from the factory gates by the protesters as they sought to sell cattle which were about to go over-age, beef farmers had little choice but to wait helplessly at home for the blockades to be lifted before they could finally sell their cattle and pay their bills.

Perhaps a miracle will occur and our Government, after decades of neglecting beef farming, will listen to the voices of those people on the pickets. However, I for one will not be holding my breath.

So was it all worthwhile?

As far as I am concerned any action which caused and continues to cause so much hurt and division in our farming community should never be allowed happen again.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary

