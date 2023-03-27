What China’s U-turn on Brazilian beef tells us about global supplies

To me, China’s decision to rescind its embargo on Brazilian beef imports indicates how precarious world supplies of beef are.

The Chinese couldn’t get as much as they required elsewhere, with EU and US production falling, and they needed Brazil back on board not only for volume but also to help stabilise the price.

A look at statistics from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that while the US cemented their position as the world’s second biggest exporter of beef in 2021, at 1.5 million tonnes (Brazil exported 2.7m tonnes), this figure was built on the back of drought-driven slaughterings.

Much of the mid-west of the US has been in grip of a severe drought since 2020 and has forced farmers to cull numbers, resulting in overall American stock numbers falling.

At the start of 2023, 14.2m US cattle were being fed for slaughter — down 4pc on the figure for January 1, 2022.

The total number of cattle and calves on US farms was 89.3m, down 3pc on 2022, with replacement beef heifers less by 5.8pc.

US cattle numbers have been declining steadily since 2019, when they reached 95m, recovering from the low of around 88m in 2014.

The drought in many mid-west states is over, but it will take time to bring numbers back to previous levels given the extra breeding stock slaughtered over the last few years.

So China’s decision to ban the biggest player in the game was always going to be short term.

Here at home supplies reached 29,822 in St Patricks week, a considerable show given the fact it was four-day week. That said rumours are rife that factories are attempting to stretch out the numbers from day to day.

What this means on the ground is that prices have solidified to some degree, at around €5.25/kg for bullocks and €5.30/kg for heifers.

However, with factories living a type of hand-to-mouth existence from day to day, full loads of bullocks or combined with heifers are reported to be moving at €5.30/kg, while full loads of heifers are making €5.35/kg.

Flat prices for Angus are now at €5.75/kg, which puts them up 10c/kg in a little over two weeks.

Prices for bulls under 24 months have hardened by 5c/kg, with Us on €5.50/kg and Rs on €5.40/kg. Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.25/kg to go on the grid.

Cull cow quotes remain largely unchanged, with Rs on €5.00/k, but for O and P grades are a bit of a moveable feast depending on numbers and cover.

In general, the run is from €4.70-4.80/kg for Os, with P grades on €4.50-4.60/kg.

However, the wise farmer always mixes and matches, and once you don’t over cook the number of Ps on the load, deals happen.