Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Wet weather helps factories keep prices steady as many farmers opt to slaughter stock early

Bullocks continue to be quoted at €5.20-5.25/kg with bigger feeders getting €5.30/kg

Demand: Weanlings out on new grass in Dunbell, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Latest factory figures Expand

Close

Demand: Weanlings out on new grass in Dunbell, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones

Demand: Weanlings out on new grass in Dunbell, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones

Latest factory figures

Latest factory figures

/

Demand: Weanlings out on new grass in Dunbell, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

The very wet weather has been playing into the factories’ hands, much the same way it does in the autumn.

Maybe they were supposed to go to grass but we have them now,” said a south-eastern factory rep of a local surge in supplies.

Most Watched

Privacy