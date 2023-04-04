Wet weather helps factories keep prices steady as many farmers opt to slaughter stock early

The very wet weather has been playing into the factories’ hands, much the same way it does in the autumn.

“Maybe they were supposed to go to grass but we have them now,” said a south-eastern factory rep of a local surge in supplies.

Caught with too many cattle, too little silage, tight accommodation and wet field conditions, some farmers are choosing “to slaughter out that pen of cull cows or forward bullocks that were originally earmarked for June,” he said.

Others in the same predicament have chosen the mart route. With prices high in both arenas, they are happy enough to cash in and ease the pressure.

Cattle numbers should tighten once weather picks up and farmers have the option of going to grass. Once that happens those in the fattening business have told me they expect prices to “at worst, hold until the middle of the year when numbers of grass cattle appear”.

In between factories will be dependent on feedlots and specialised feeders for the early summer months; which should make pricing interesting.

The weather held prices steady, with bullocks continuing to be quoted at €5.20-5.25/kg and bigger feeders getting €5.30/kg.

Flat pricing remains a major factor, with €5.70-5.75/kg now the general run for both bullocks and heifers with Angus on the cards.

General grid quotes for heifers also remained static at €5.30/kg, with the odd €5.35/kg in places, particularly in the west where supplies of prime beef (bullocks, heifers and young bulls) are scarce.

This deficit is being made up by large numbers of cull cows trucked in from the south.

The result is that mart prices for heavy suckler culls have once again hit €3.00/kg in the west, with Patsy Smith of Dowra noting that a quarter of his culls made better than €2,000/hd.

Department figures show that out of the 30,349 animals slaughtered at exporting plants for the week ending March 26, just shy of a quarter (7,304) were cull cows.

Despite this extra demand, quotes for culls are steady with Rs on €4.90-5.00/kg with Os €4.60-4.80 and better Ps on €4.50-4.60/kg.

Bull quotes were also unchanged over the weekend with under-24-month U grades selling to €5.50/kg and R grades on €5.40/kg.

As the industry in Ireland continues to evolve, what will beef farming look like in 10 years’ time? Robert de Vere Hunt of Cashel mart thinks we will see the emergence of large specialised calf and store units linked directly to factories and feedlots.

“The trade has changed a lot in the last five years,” he says. “The feedlot production model has emerged as the backbone for factories to guarantee continuity of supply.

“With food security and supply now more important than ever, I think the factories will aim to secure their supply from the calf up.

“The next logical step is for those feedlots or factories to engage with farmers to supply feedlots directly with replacement stock on contract.

“Once that happens its only a matter of time before the better operator gets bigger and he extends his business to offering contracts to those with calves to bring them to the weanling stage”