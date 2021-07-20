Weanlings top €3/kg amid ‘incredible’ demand

The surge in the weanling trade comes as beef prices have hit an eight-year high

Weanling prices topped €3/kg at recent sales in the southwest as the current buoyancy in the cattle business was reflected in a red-hot trade for top-class stock.

Demand for quality weanlings has been described as “incredible”, with intense competition for the best of the continental weanling bulls and heifers pushing prices to near record levels.

The surge in the weanling trade comes as beef prices have hit an eight-year high, and the outlook on international markets remains exceptionally positive.

“I never saw as strong a demand or the like of the prices being paid for weanlings,” maintained Dan McCarthy of Kenmare Mart.

He said the majority of the stock on offer at the mart over the last two weeks was bought by farmers, dealers and agents.

Mr McCarthy said there was no exporter activity at Kenmare Mart last week. However, their absence did not impact sale prices.

“Maybe it was a case of the trade and the weather being too hot for the shippers,” said the Kenmare Mart manager.

“I have never seen the beat of the prices. Continental bullocks and heifers were as dear as each other.

“The best of heifers and bulls were making up to and over €3/kg. When you have prices like that it makes our job a hell of a lot easier. Long may it last.”

One of the standout prices at last week’s heifer sale was the €1,280 paid for a 386kg Charolais.

However, Mr McCarthy pointed out that in excess of €1,100 was paid for a good proportion of Charolais heifers on the day, as competition between farmer buyers, dealers and agents pushed prices into the red zone.

Fancy prices have also been paid for bulls, with the best of the trade for continental stock — particularly those in the 360-380kg category.

The hike in weanling prices comes on the back of strong demand for beef both domestically and internationally.

Exceptional prices have been paid in the marts for all classes of stock since early spring, while factory returns have reached an all-in price of €4.70-4.80/kg when account is taken of the full range of bonuses.

Bord Bia recently forecast that international beef markets were likely to remain strong for the remainder of the year, driven by a combination of booming demand and tight supplies across the world’s main livestock-producing regions.