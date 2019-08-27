WATCH: IFA presidential candidate Tim Cullinan protests at Competition Authority

IFA presidential candidate Tim Cullinan and a group of 30 supporters protested and entered the office of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) this afternoon demanding for the state agency to “break up” what they called the “cartel” controlling beef prices in Ireland.

Mr Cullinan said that he has serious concern that the factories in Ireland are operating as a cartel in setting beef prices and that he wants the CCPC to regulate against this.

“I believe this is a cartel. I want to see this broken up and see a situation where farmers are dealing directly with the factories on an individual basis. It is only fair and right that farmers can deal with these large conglomerates. I’ve handed in a letter today I want a response on this immediately,” said the Tipperary farmer.

“I’ve never been afraid to protest myself, farmers backs are to the wall, it’s high time now that we are around table, there is a time for protest but there is a time to find a solution. Until this cartel is broken up I don’t think we will find a solution.”

Mr Cullinan also stated the Grid cost farmers €33.5m alone in 2018 and that this was a serious issue when farmers are already “on their knees” struggling to cope with poor beef prices.

However, CCPC chair Isolde Goggin stated in May that just because there is a common price amongst sellers that isn’t enough evidence that a cartel is in existence.

"The price being in line is not enough. In markets that are very transparent, and there are many such markets, prices do tend to converge at a market level."

Online Editors