US ag secretary says concerned about effect of drought on meat prices

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Visack said on Wednesday he is concerned about the effect of drought on meat prices that are already rising.

Vilsack told reporters at the White House that meat prices are already on the rise and could go higher due to a prolonged drought in western states.

The drought spanning much of western North America - from western Canada to California and Mexico - has cooked pastures and hay crops that fatten cattle.

The ranchers' plight is one impact of many from the punishing drought, which has also damaged wheat across North Dakota and cherries in Washington state, weakened bee colonies, and forced California to shut a major hydroelectric plant. In British Columbia, an entire town burned, while California is expected to see a record number of acres go up in flames this year. read more

Climate scientists say global warming makes extreme heat and drought occur more frequently, but some ranchers interviewed by Reuters dispute the link to climate change. They view the current drought as an unremarkable shift in the weather from which the industry will recover.

It comes as the supply of beef on the world market has also been disrupted by a BSE outbreak in Brazil which has seen its exports halted to China, its biggest market.

Yesterday, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said the suspension of beef exports from Brazil to China does present an opportunity for a renewed diplomatic offensive to secure a resumption of Irish beef exports to the Chinese market.

Brazil is the main beef supplier to China, representing some 40pc of total imports and has shipped 500,000 tonnes of beef to that market in the first seven months of this year.

"Any prolonged absence of Brazil from the Chinese market creates opportunity and we need the Irish Government to push again for the reopening of the market for Irish beef," it said.

However, MII also warned the industry here needs to be alert to the threat of diverted Brazilian beef supplies' being allowed to flood the E.U. market'.

"Brazil is also the main non-EU supplier of beef into the European market, currently accounting for close to 40% of E.U. beef imports and shipping close to 100,000 tonnes of beef to the E.U. on an annual basis.

"The European Commission should deploy safeguard measures if there is an escalation of beef volumes from Brazil entering the E.U. market, otherwise, our E.U. beef market would be severely undermined," it said.

MII described the 15-month suspension of Ireland's beef exports to China as a 'major loss to the entire beef sector in Ireland' and said the shutdown came just as sales to the new market were set to ramp up.

"Massive efforts went into opening the market and then securing approvals for our beef plants. The work on establishing our presence in the market and building relationships with importers has been seriously undermined by our ongoing absence from the market. As China beef imports continue to grow, so too does our lost opportunity, as we remain excluded from the market," MII said.

Additional reporting from Reuters