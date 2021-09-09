Farming

Farming

US ag secretary says concerned about effect of drought on meat prices

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack during a campaign event in Newton, Iowa, last year. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Ciaran Moran

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Visack said on Wednesday he is concerned about the effect of drought on meat prices that are already rising.

Vilsack told reporters at the White House that meat prices are already on the rise and could go higher due to a prolonged drought in western states.

The drought spanning much of western North America - from western Canada to California and Mexico - has cooked pastures and hay crops that fatten cattle.

