Trade firming on back of tightening bullock numbers

After weeks of quotes being becalmed at €4.50-4.60/kg for both bullocks and heifers, there were signs over the weekend that the winds of change had started to stir.

Nothing overly dramatic just little stories of firmness in relation to the price in the south, and factories in the midlands and west moving outside their immediate area to source stock.

At the end of last week bullocks had moved off €4.50/kg to a bottom of €4.55/kg, and heifers were firm at €4.60/kg, driven by the factories’ apparent need for prime beef and more weight.

Expand Close Latest factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

Department data on the kill for last week was unavailable yesterday, but we can assume that the daily kill because of the weather was still around 8,000, putting the kill for the four days at 32,000.

However, a comparison of numbers from the previous two weeks shows that the make-up of the kill has started to shift.

Read More

The overall numbers were back only slightly at 39,939 for the week ending October 30, as against 40,026 for the previous week.

For the week ending the 23rd the steer kill amounted to 18,547 (46pc), with cull cows 8,083 or 20pc.

By the following week, steers had fallen by 1,474 to 17,073, while cull cows had risen by 1,022 to 9,105.

The factories can only acquire what is available and after three weeks of wet weather, the number of bullocks on the land has fallen off a cliff.

By the end of last week, some factories were scrambling to get sufficient numbers of steers and heifers, with some reported to be “fishing” in their competition’s pond and moving stock long distances.

Another indicator that demand for weight of beef — especially manufacturing beef — is increasing is that prices for bulls under 24 months have strengthened, with some midland finishers securing flat prices of €4.75-4.85/kg for Rs and Us.

The feeling on the ground is that supplies have finally begun to ease, but that factories will do anything other than lift their prices too quickly — in other words expect to be offered free transport, a bottom to the grid and no weight limits but nothing too dramatic short term on the overall base.

​Johnny Dolan of Edenderry mart offered a guide as where the trade may be heading.

“There has been no let-up in prices for quality all back end.

“Your good forward store for feeding is still selling around €2.80-3.00/kg. That tells me that there is an expectation that is pushing confidence that the job will pay.”

David Quinn of Carnew added: “Most categories of farmers have had good year. They’re staying in the game and buying cattle because it’s a job they know and the need to limit their tax liabilities.”

I can see where he’s coming from: you wouldn’t invest the money required to fill a shed with bullocks at €1,300-1,500/hd and meal at €450/t unless you were confident the investment was safe.