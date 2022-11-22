The comeback has started as quotes rise by up to 10c/kg

The game has changed — the big comeback is on. Reports from marts across the country last week indicated a big increase in activity among factories for cull cows.

Some sources reported that factory demand for manufacturing beef saw their reps either ringside or online add €100-200/hd to their previous top prices.

Patsy Smith of Dowra mart was quoting me what he thought were heavy bullock prices at the weekend when he realised the sheet in front of him was from his cull cow sale — both sets of figures included animals at €3.00/kg.

He added that factory agents have again started to buy bullocks for slaughter at weights as low as 480-500kg.

This is all just the backdrop, but for those supplying factories directly things are improving fast.

The question of what’s being officially quoted and what actually been paid is always a grey area, especially when numbers start to slacken.

The general run of quotes last week were up at least 5c/kg and 10c/kg in places as slacker payers were forced to seriously up their game. This gave a range of €4.60-4.70/kg for bullocks, with most on €4.65/kg, but that could improve in a flash, while heifers ranged from €4.70-4.75/kg.

Expand Close Latest factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

For those on contracts you can add 15-20c/kg.

Flat prices have also made a comeback with reports that Angus bullocks were bought for €5.05/kg; take off the 20c/kg quality assurance and 15-20c/kg Angus bonus and you’re on a base of €4.65-4.70/kg.

I’m also told flat prices for Friesians have hit €4.50/kg, meaning that the base price being worked off by the factory for O and P grades is at least 15c/kg higher.

For those with a majority of P grades, offers include a bottom of €4.40/kg.

Joe Clune of Sixmilebridge mart has words of advice for those fattening: “If fatteners got an extra 40-50c/kg in the factories will the meal merchants decide we’ll have some of that thank you very much. Lads need to watch this going forward.”

He also noted that the numbers of farmers fattening “that handy 15-30” bullocks over the winter months has dropped drastically over the last few years.

“The factories are hurting because of this,” he said. “They miss those lads coming with the jeep and trailer with maybe three or four in it.

​“They were a far easier proposition to deal with. Get five of them every day for a week and you’re into maybe 100 cattle.

“That makes it easier for the factory to pay what the lad with the 100 bullocks wants.”

Bord Bia predict that the total kill at exporting plants for 2022 will reach 1.81 million.

However, “early indications for 2023 are that we will see a reduction in cattle availability in 2023, with a forecast kill of 1.78m.”

They add: “The EU beef herd is expected to continue to decline next year with a small recovery in beef production expected in Britain.”

On the negative side Bord Bia note that “After energy, food has been the second biggest driver of inflation and European retailers have acted over recent months to increasingly focus on value in order to retain market share.”