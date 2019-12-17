Supplies starting to tighten, but little movement so far on prices

Photo Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

My conversation with various factory agents yesterday suggested that numbers of suitable stock are starting to tighten in a meaningful way. There can be little doubt that supplies of 30-month plus stock are expanding, while at the same time the supply of bullocks and heifers under 30-months has contracted.

What has this done to prices? On the face of it not a whole pile. Quotes yesterday continue to see bullocks operating from €3.50-3.55/kg, with heifers on €3.55-3.60/kg.

One agent put it this way: "Cattle are not scarce but there not exactly plentiful either"

Prices for cull cows remain steady, but I noticed that where last week R grades were being quoted at €2.90/kg some were up to €3.00/kg. Quotes for O and better P grades yesterday seemed unaffected and remain within the range €2.70-2.50/kg.

On the bull side, quotes continue to see U grades on €3.50/kg with Rs €3.40/kg but again reports are filtering through that it is becoming easier to get a flat €3.50/kg for combined loads of Us and Rs, with €3.55/kg also not out of bounds.

This is the last full kill week from now until January 6. While some plants may close this week for Christmas, the majority appear to be taking a bare four days off for the combined Christmas and New Year holiday.

Boris Johnson's victory in last week's UK general election means the way now seems finally clear for Britain to exit the EU.

The irony is that trading conditions for Irish companies got a serious shot in the arm on the strength of that result.

With sterling strengthening further on the back of Johnson's win - 83p to the euro yesterday and beef prices here at the bottom of the EU league table - the Irish processing sector has probably insulated its UK market share in the short term.

While a stronger pound may help assure the Irish processing sector of continued access to the UK and continued profits, none of it helps those with cattle to sell.

After months of struggle the factories gave finishers five cents of an increase.

With our prices now the lowest in Europe, French, British or Belgian farmers need not fear cheap Brazilian imports - Ireland has taken that role. Will that situation change as we head into 2020? With Irish beef farmers having become more militant and bringing their concerns directly to the streets, the Government will be aware that in an election year more will have to be done to address the imbalance between producers and retailers.

And what of the current opposition?

With the exception of a few independents, like the current Government, Fianna Fail and Labour have brought nothing to the table.

Indo Farming


