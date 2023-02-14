Farming

Strong numbers lead to a ‘steadying’ in factory prices

Owned by Val Keane of Croghan, Co Roscommon, Moheedian Socrates sold for €3,500. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Martin Coughlan

Quotes from factory agents yesterday appeared to indicate “a steadying” in the trade with fewer top-end prices being offered. By top-end I mean that extra 5c/kg that pushes your base 10c/kg above what is generally quoted in a given week.

Driving this “steadying” are the continuing strong numbers. The last week of January saw 34,732 cattle processed — a strong figure — yet the following week, ending on February 5, that figure was up another 1,313 to 36,045. A look at the figures from the department’s weekly meat market report for that week shows that bullocks accounted for 12,902, or 36pc, of that 36,045 figure, with heifers at 10,656 making up 30pc of the kill. The percentage of young bulls at 9pc, or 3,200 head, is back from a previous high of 12pc, while the percentage of cull cows presenting at 25pc or 8,852 for that week remains fairly constant.

