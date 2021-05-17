Farming

Rumours of beef price cuts fail to materialise

Strong mart trade continues to keep floor under beef prices.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

As last week progressed, various rumours began to circulate that factories were considering cutting prices. The main player in these stories was the cull cow price which was rumoured to be cut by 10c/kg this week.

Are they back? O grade cows bought last week for killing this week appear to be generally in the range of €3.40-3.60/kg with P grades by themselves making from €3.30-3.40/kg while your R grade cull is up around the €3.70/kg mark. However, factory agents appear to be under instruction to get average prices for culls back as this week progresses.

