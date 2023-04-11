Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Quotes steady but western processors spreading net wide to fill orders

Bullocks continue on €5.25/kg with heifers on €5.30/kg

Numbers: The kill for the week ending April 2 was up 486 to 30,835. Image: Getty Expand
Latest factory quotes Expand

Close

Numbers: The kill for the week ending April 2 was up 486 to 30,835. Image: Getty

Numbers: The kill for the week ending April 2 was up 486 to 30,835. Image: Getty

Latest factory quotes

Latest factory quotes

/

Numbers: The kill for the week ending April 2 was up 486 to 30,835. Image: Getty

Martin Coughlan

Despite erroneous rumours early last week that processors were considering pulling prices , quotes at beef exporting plants yesterday remained steady.

Bullocks continue on €5.25/kg, with heifers on €5.30/kg.

Most Watched

Privacy