Quotes start to slip but prices ahead of UK and continent

Forecast: So have we seen the best of the prices for this year? It’s impossible to say, but in the short term the pressure is mounting

There is a growing belief among the farming community that factory prices will have to come back, and the processors yesterday dropped their quotes for bullocks by 5-10c/kg.

That is not the same as saying that prices paid this week will actually be less, as the majority of processors are understood to have filled this week’s order books last week.

That said, the Department of Agriculture’s meat market report for the week ending May 29 clearly shows Irish dead-weight cattle prices to be ahead of Spain, France and Germany.

The real test of where factory prices are at will come as this week progresses because as one source dryly pointed out, factories “measure their prices by how they see the market and by how many cattle they can get — they’re getting enough”.

IFA national livestock chairman Brendan Golden noted: “Cattle supplies continue to tighten, with throughput down for the third consecutive week to 31,138.

“Price increases here have moved our Prime Composite price to 29c/kg above the benchmark price in recent weeks.”

This recognises how factories will review how the trade now develops.

Adding pressure, data from the British Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board for the week ending June 4 shows their factory prices to be behind here: British R4L bullocks averaged €5.23/kg, with R4L heifers €5.26/kg, while here we were operating off R grade base prices of €5.20-5.40/kg.

With prices in the UK and Europe now starting to lag behind those here, I can see understand Sixmilebridge mart manager Joe Clune’s observation that “men are tired of feeding cattle, and the cattle are tired of being fed”.

I had reports of feeders with bigger numbers of heavy shed cattle accepting grid base prices of €5.20/kg for stock over 36 months and €5.30/kg for those under 36 months for slaughter over the next two weeks.

On the other side of the coin, Jim Bushe of New Ross mart could be forgiven asking “price pull, what price pull?” given that he sold a 990kg Charolais cull cow at €3,140, while in Roscrea a 930kg Charolais made €2,810.

And in Gortatlea an aged 1,310kg Simmental bullock made €3,790.

Away from all the above but relevant in the longer game was the headline in the book review section of my Sunday paper which read ‘Are vegans wrong?’

The book being reviewed was Jayne Bruxton The Great Plant-Based Con — Why eating a plants-only diet won’t improve your health or save the planet.

This book is not aimed at farmers but at the vast audience of consumers who have been “shamed by fashionable consensus” into changing their diet to a completely plant-based one.

Having consumed the sensible contents of this review, I will be buying the book.