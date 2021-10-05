Quotes stable but base prices set to tighten as weather turns

If the figures on the price table look familiar, it’s because they are exactly the same as last week.

With numbers continuing strong, the factories may take issue with my assertion that at the top end of the scale, €4.25/kg is still available for bullocks and €4.30/kg for heifers.

It may only be available in the coming week for those with numbers or those with special arrangements, but my information is it is still being paid in certain circumstances.

For the majority, the expectation is that the grid base prices will tighten this week to €4.15-4.25/kg, meaning that once again €4.20/kg on the grid is the top base for bullocks and the bottom base for heifers.

Governing the supply/price situation is the weather. Last week’s heavy rains, especially in the west, helped decide many farmers’ minds as they watched fields soften.

Expand Close Beef Prices as quoted on October 4. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Beef Prices as quoted on October 4.

Often, as the rain comes and prices slip, those with beef on grass draw their cattle and lighten the load in the hope that they will be able to ride out the weather with the remainder or put those left into the shed, and numbers will tighten and prices improve.

While that will no doubt also happen this year, there are a couple of factors that make this autumn different.

Firstly, a base price of €4.20/kg is 50-60c/kg ahead of this time last year. For many farmers, that’s too strong a price to let slip, especially coming off grass.

Secondly, the option of putting stock into the shed and running up a big meal bill has to weighed against how those animals might fare at the mart, given the strength of prices there.

With the weather the way it is, the factories don’t really have to do anything to keep supplies coming for the next few weeks, and while there may be a brief surge in numbers, they are aware that supplies will tighten sooner or later.

So their focus for the next few weeks will be trying to manage finishers’ expectations longer-term.

I did an analysis last week of a cull cow that sold for €2,200 at Balla mart, which put her equivalent factory price at over €4.50/kg.

Joe Clune of Sixmilebridge mart pointed out that as breeding has improved among suckler cows, “The lasting is just not in them. Many of those better cows now only manage two to three calvings before being beefed.

“But these are serious animals — an important part of the quality mix for factories. If it was all dairy-bred cows, I believe the factories would end up entirely in the manufacturing beef market.

“Those good cull cows give them more options and a better spread of market access than you get with dairy.”

With the money those quality culls are making, it’s clear why replacement heifers are the price they are.