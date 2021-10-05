Farming

Quotes stable but base prices set to tighten as weather turns

Factories

Cattle prices remain unchanged this week. Expand
Beef Prices as quoted on October 4. Expand

Cattle prices remain unchanged this week.

Beef Prices as quoted on October 4.

Cattle prices remain unchanged this week.

Martin Coughlan

If the figures on the price table look familiar, it’s because they are exactly the same as last week.

With numbers continuing strong, the factories may take issue with my assertion that at the top end of the scale, €4.25/kg is still available for bullocks and €4.30/kg for heifers.

It may only be available in the coming week for those with numbers or those with special arrangements, but my information is it is still being paid in certain circumstances.

