Quotes level off as factories settle in for the festive season

With the killing for the festive season largely wrapped up , factory quotes — whatever about prices — have levelled off, with the exception of young bulls.

For those choosing the grid, this leaves base prices for bullocks floating around the €5.00/kg mark, with heifers on €5.05-5.10/kg.

Quotes for R grade cull cows are €4.50-4.60/kg with coloured O grades selling from €4.40/kg and Friesian Os around €4.30/kg, while the better P+3 cow with a touch of flesh is at €4.00/kg.

At the bottom end of the quality scale, P1 cows are at €2.50/kg.

Expand Close Latest factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

On the bull side heavy U grades have strengthened from €5.15 to 5.20/kg, with smaller offerings at €5.10/kg. R grades move from €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg, with Os on €4.90/kg.

As has often been the case this year, what is being quoted and what is being paid are very different questions.

Read More

The other question that every supplier should ask is whether a flat price is a better option. With flat prices, you can more easily gauge the demand from factories, and they eliminate the confusion over what you as a seller are getting.

Remember, the grid is a 225-box pricing system, and that’s before you overlay it with 140 quality assurance price boxes, not forgetting the 70 breed bonus boxes.

By contrast, the flat price is the full carcase price per kg agreed in advance while the animal alive and still in your yard.

The grid price and its various bolt-on bonuses are eliminated, as is the factories’ advantage of only telling you after your animal is dead what they will pay you.



Last week Aberdeen Angus were flat priced as high as €5.50/kg and Friesian bullocks at €5.00/kg.

One agent pointed out that those Angus would be €5.00-5.10/kg on the grid once you took away the 20c/kg quality assurance payment and the 20c/kg breed bonus.

But that’s only if they all graded as Rs, and the sellers knew that wasn’t the case. Any that graded as Os would have realised 12-36c/kg less than that €5.00-5.10/kg.

It’s the same story for those Friesians at €5.00/kg with the grid valuing any P grades 30-54c/kg less at €4.46-4.70/kg.

All of this is off the back of a kill for the week ending December 11 that at 36,146 was up on the previous week’s 36,085.

There has been constant speculation that numbers must fall off at some stage; that has just not happened.

The logic was that the kill this year is running around 8pc (or almost 120,000) stronger than last year at 1,706,526. But it is only 11,318 ahead of 2020.

This all suggests to me that lot of people — outside the factories — don’t truly understand the market and the forces that drive the supply/price dynamic of this business.