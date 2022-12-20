Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Quotes level off as factories settle in for the festive season

Base prices for bullocks are around €5.00/kg, with heifers on €5.05-5.10/kg

Ready: The killing for the festive season is largely wrapped up. Photo: Getty Expand
Latest factory prices Expand

Close

Ready: The killing for the festive season is largely wrapped up. Photo: Getty

Ready: The killing for the festive season is largely wrapped up. Photo: Getty

Latest factory prices

Latest factory prices

/

Ready: The killing for the festive season is largely wrapped up. Photo: Getty

Martin Coughlan

With the killing for the festive season largely wrapped up , factory quotes — whatever about prices — have levelled off, with the exception of young bulls.

For those choosing the grid, this leaves base prices for bullocks floating around the €5.00/kg mark, with heifers on €5.05-5.10/kg.

Most Watched

Privacy