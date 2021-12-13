Quotes harden by 5c/kg, with ‘deals off the grid’ more common

As the week progressed, there was more bite to the trade, with flat prices of up to €4.20/kg being given for Friesian stock.

Department figures show the kill for the week ending December 5 at 35,289.

Soundings taken among factory agents indicate that last week’s was something similar or possibly a bit less.

Control remains largely in the factories’ hands; prices appeared to harden by around 5c/kg last week.

Bullocks were quoted at €4.20/kg but up to €4.30/kg was given, while heifers were on a base that varied from €4.25-4.35/kg.

One seasoned agent said that although the trade was stable, “deals off the grid” were becoming more common, especially where numbers of younger cattle were on offer.

This has been the norm for those with Angus for some time, with all-in prices of €4.60-4.70/kg paid for mixed loads of bullocks and heifers reported again last week.

On the cull side, numbers continue to increase but as the overall kill declines they will, unlike a month ago, “be wanted once they’re not all out of the parlour”.

Prices remain firm with possibly an extra 5-10c/kg going for those with good flesh.

Meanwhile, Roscommon TD Denis Naughten continues to question whether Bord Bia’s quality assurance scheme is all that the semi-State body claims.

He again asked Minister Charlie McConalogue whether there were figures available for the amount of quality-assured beef produced in the country.

The Minister said his department “does not categorise whether an animal is quality-assured or non-quality-assured”.

McConalogue reiterated the importance of quality assurance in relation to meetings he has had with customers for Irish beef “in terms of them actually purchasing it and providing that verification to their customers”.

Naughten in reply was like a full-forward fielding a ball in the large parallelogram before burying it to the back of the net.

“You’ve been asked to provide that verification to parliament and you cannot do that,” he said. “There is something fundamentally wrong with the system if you cannot provide the figures you say are being provided to customers.

“So they are being provided to customers but not to the elected representatives of every single farmer across the country — that is fundamentally flawed”

This lack of information is particularly galling given the level of detail Bord Bia insist on at farm level before a beef producer is accepted into the quality assurance scheme.

Answers are needed as to how this was allowed to happen.