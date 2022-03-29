Quotes creep forward as agents compete for heavy stock

Factory prices continue to edge forward, with another hardening of 5c/kg for both bullocks and heifers this week.

The trade is being driven by processor demand rather than any shortage of stock.

The kill for the St Patrick’s week, not including calves, was 23,866 — very strong for just three days. Early estimates of last week’s kill are a return to 36,000 over that five-day period.

While that 5c/kg increase in base quotes lifts the top end of the bullock and heifer trade to €4.75 and €4.85/kg respectively, the majority of stock are still moving at bases of €4.65-4.70/kg and €4.75-4.80/kg.

Add in the quality assurance payment of 20c/kg for qualifying stock under 30 months and that’s €4.85-5.00/kg.

Flat prices continue to dominate, however, with mixed consignments of Angus, Herefords and Continentals making €5.15-5.20/kg, with breed bonuses on the Hereford and Angus sweetening the deal.

The breakdown of the weekly kill does not change much from week to week, with bullocks generally accounting for 37-38pc, heifers 30pc, young bulls 6-8pc and cull cows 23-24pc.

Overall this year’s kill is running 8pc ahead of last year’s to March 20, at 364,566.

What has changed in some areas is the role of the mart, especially the bigger ones.

David Quinn of Carnew says that with main factory and feedlot players in attendance, marts have become “assembly centres for heavy beef and cows”.

There is frantic competition among dealers and factory agents for heavy cattle.

The increasing numbers of cull cows sold through the marts has created a perpetual motion price loop for factory buyers.

On the one hand they can only give what they can give, and at €4.40/kg for U grades back to €3.80-3.90/kg for individual Ps, there’s not a whole lot wrong with it.

However, if the seller refuses the factory’s offer and goes to their local mart, the same factory agent probably has to give more because he has instructions to buy what he can.

And he is competing with other factory buyers.

So the following week the factory may decide to give a stronger price to sell directly.

With processors ravenous for stock, raising the price at the factory stimulates stronger prices at the mart, which in turn draws more heavy cattle and cows to the mart.

IFA’s Brendan Golden says: “Competition between factory agents for forward store and finished cattle and cows in the marts is giving a clear indication of prices that are available from factories when pushed.”

Brendan also notes that “Beef prices in the UK have increased by 7-12c/kg in the latest week, reflecting the strength of demand for beef”, adding that hard selling by Irish farmers has created “upward momentum on price”.