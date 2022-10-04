Processors poised to lop another 5c/kg off quotes

Traditionally when the year passes from September into October the factories and their grass-based farmer suppliers take stock of what should be their next moves.

For both, the weather may decide to do from week to week now becomes a major factor. The coming week appears to hold the prospect of rain both today and tomorrow some heavy, with things drying up on Thursday. After that the weekend is given as being “unsettled”

So what might the first properly unsettled week of autumn 2022 do to supplies, and to factory quotes?

Nothing good, appears to be the accepted wisdom.

After last week, when quotes held, against expectations, the word over the weekend was that processors expected to be able to ease back by another 5c/kg to bases of €4.65/kg for steers and €4.70/kg for heifers.

Expand Close Latest factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

It’s easy to see why: for the week ending September 25, the recorded kill at exporting plants reached 37,265, with numbers for last week expected to be similar or stronger.

You can argue that with the overall yearly kill being 92,497 up on 2021 at 1,286,054, if factory demand stays strong, the fall-off has to come into play at some point. The problem is we haven’t reached that point yet.

With temperatures still mild, the prospect of one wet week at this time of year would not normally dump huge extra numbers onto the market, but this isn’t a normal year.

Most grass finishers would normally have already drawn their first and maybe even second cohort of finished stock for slaughter, and be working off the premise that with careful grass management and the addition of meals and the odd round bale, they could expect to extend their grazing season to the end of this month, and into November in the east and south.

But factories are already seeing increased numbers of under-fleshed animals coming through their gates, which indicates that three things happened this year that were not normal:

■ The amount of grass produced was nowhere near the levels required, because of the reduced amounts of fertiliser spread, due to cost.

■ Near-drought affected the major fattening areas of the south and the east.

■ The cost of concentrates became prohibitive as the year moved on, so its use as a supplement to counteract that lack of grass was limited.

For those who have chosen to feed, returns have been good, especially among the better-conformation animals. But for those with dairy-bred Friesians, even with base prices at €4.70/kg, what they gained in weight the grid slashed on price.

In a year when the grid was suspended for months on end — resulting in some of the best factory prices ever recorded for bullocks and heifers — and with cull cow prices matching those for prime beef, why did farmer representatives not campaign to have the option of flat pricing run permanently alongside the grid? An opportunity lost.