'Processors have gone into hiding' - Calls for urgent meeting of Beef Taskforce over price gap

Factories are under pressure to explain a beef price gap which continues to widen between Ireland and its major markets in Ireland and the EU.

Factories are under pressure to explain a beef price gap which continues to widen between Ireland and its major markets in Ireland and the EU.

IFA President Joe Healy said Minister Creed must call an urgent meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce, including the five major retailers, or farmer anger will boil over. “IFA met the Minister last Thursday and made it clear that he needs to call in the processors and the retailers to hold them to account for their actions, but nothing happened and no price increase came on Friday when the factories fixed their prices,” he said. “I spoke to Minister Creed and the Chairman of the Taskforce Michael Dowling today and asked that they call an urgent meeting of the Taskforce immediately,” he said.

“One of the few tangible outcomes from the negotiations presided over by the Minister was the creation of the Bord Bia price index. This shows that Irish prices are now 24c/kg behind the European price, and over 50c/kg behind the UK price,” he said.

“The processors and retailers are pocketing the uplift in the European and world market. During the summer and autumn, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) were a constant presence on the airwaves telling us that the Irish price, at that time, was in line with the European market. Now, MII and the processors have gone into hiding,” he said.

ICSA president Edmond Phelan has said the outcome of the UK election will hopefully bring much-needed clarity to the Brexit process. “While hoping for a reversal of Brexit was always wishful thinking, there is now little doubt that Boris Johnson’s withdrawal deal will be ratified in the House of Commons.”

“The key issue of negotiating a trade deal remains however. The UK is our biggest market for beef, and it is crucial that unhindered access is protected at all cost. In the meantime, the improvement in sterling as a direct result of the election outcome must be reflected in an immediate rise in base prices. Factories have no more excuses left to hide behind; the time for them to act on price is now.”

Online Editors