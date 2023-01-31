Prices rise another 5c/kg despite factory resistance

The general run of factory quotes yesterday had bullocks on €5.20-5.25/kg with heifers €5.30/kg.

While I detected a slight hesitancy among some to push the envelope on prices further, the tone of the trade remains very positive.

The reason for this resistance is to do with the numbers.

As of the week ending January 22, total throughput at the country’s exporting plants was up 3,462 on the same period last year to 96,523, with indications that last week’s kill was again around 33,750, as it has been for the two previous weeks.

The reality appears to be that if you’ve got the numbers, business is getting done at €5.30/kg for bullocks, with heifers on €5.35/kg.

In short, therefore, despite factory resistance prices this week are up another 5c/kg.

That other great barometer of the trade for finished stock, the mart, continues to offer a real alternative to dealing directly with the factories with some of the prices paid, in particular for cull cows last week beggaring belief.

Read More

John Tevlin in Ballyjamesduff told me that in over 30 years of auctioneering he has “never witnessed such a strong trade”.

That strong mart trade for cull cows is having an effect on factory thinking and forcing processors to offer more money for cows and young bulls to satisfy the market’s needs for manufacturing beef, ie mince and diced beef.

That lift is in the order of 5-10c/kg for both culls and young bulls.

Expand Close Latest factory quotes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory quotes

So which of the factories are the best payers?

​The Department’s Beef Price watch website shows that for the week ending January 22, the factory with the strongest average price, including vat, for R3 bullocks was ABP Cahir on 555.6c/kg, followed by ABP Bandon on 555.59c/kg.

Nationally the overall average price for R3 steers that week was 541.64c/kg.

Interestingly Jennings of Ballinrobe’s average for O4 grading bullocks is marginally stronger than Cahir’s figure for R3s at 555.96c/kg.

The overall national average for O4 steers that week was 534.94c/kg.

On the heifer side ABP Cahir were also the top payer for R3s, averaging 554.85c/kg, followed by Dawn Ballyhaunis on 553.9c/kg, with national average 548.15c/kg.

O4 grading heifers averaged 544.09c/kg overall that week. However Dawn beat that figure by over 11c/kg on 555.53c/kg, with O’Connor’s of Ballinasloe next on

551.36c/kg.

Turning to cull cows, the Traditional Meat Company in Meath were 21c/kg stronger for O3 grades at 484.04c/kg than the national average of 463.04c/kg that week, with Dunleavy Meats in Mayo on 474.21c/kg.

The P3 cow averaged 446.03c/kg that week but the Traditional Meat Company trounced that figure on €4.75/kg with Kepak Kilbeggan next on 462.76c/kg.

With U3 grading young bulls the top two payers were Kepak Clonee and ABP Clones on 555.95c/kg and 550.01c/kg respectively.

For R3 grades the Traditional Meat Company was the place to go as their average of 538.98c/kg was 10c/kg above the national average, with O’Connor’s next best at 536.32c/kg.