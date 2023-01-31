Farming

Prices rise another 5c/kg despite factory resistance

If you’ve got the numbers, business is getting done at €5.30/kg for bullocks, with heifers on €5.35/kg

Serious money: This 830kg Blonde d’Aquitaine cross bullock, born in November 2020, sold for €2,880 at Carnew. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

The general run of factory quotes yesterday had bullocks on €5.20-5.25/kg with heifers €5.30/kg.

While I detected a slight hesitancy among some to push the envelope on prices further, the tone of the trade remains very positive.

