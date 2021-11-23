Price hikes on the horizon as heifer base heads for €4.30/kg

Where are factory prices at? This was a question I had posed to me not by farmers but by various factory agents at the weekend.

These agents surely knew the answer, but were looking to start a conversation. Answers on price lead to questions about numbers, which lead to speculation on future price movements.

€4.20/kg is still the top of the base for bullocks and the bottom for heifers, but I have been told that 5c/kg extra was given last week, and that depending on numbers this extra 5c/kg could become more general towards the end of this week.

“They’ll give it if they have to, but they’ll have it back in a shot if they can,” said one agent when asked about the possibility of the heifer base going to €4.30/kg.

As always it will be down to the numbers, with indications that numbers last week were 35-36,000.

Prices remain stable for cull cows, with R grades on €3.80-3.85/kg, Os €3.50-3.60/kg and better Ps €3.40-3.50/kg.

It’s also as you were in relation to bulls, with those under 24 months ranging of €4.05-4.30 from Us to Os.

The question for those with beef to sell is have we turned the corner at last on factory prices with that modest increase of 5c/kg? The expectation is yes.

However, one farmer I known who has cattle fattening indoors was of the opinion that the recent spell of dry weather while very welcome had seen factories maintain prices because those with cattle on grass were able to hold them outside and were not forced into off loading if conditions had turned really sour.

Ironically he told me he would have preferred if the weather had stayed broken because he maintained that after two weeks of rain all the grass cattle would probably have been sold. “Yes the factories might have pulled back prices then, but in the longer game they would now be totally dependent on what’s in sheds”

A couple of weeks ago, a farmer asked me about the payment of factory insurance on cattle presented for slaughter.

Asked for their views, the ICMSA and the ICSA told me the payment of insurance on cattle presented at factories was “not a legal requirement” and that under the beef agreement of September 2019, those supplying cattle to factories “have the right to opt out of paying insurance”.

Meat Industry Ireland agreed, saying: “Farmers can opt out of the PMC (post-mortem contingency) deduction if they so wish.

“In such instances, no cover would be provided and this could lead to a delay in payment so that unanticipated losses/condemnations can be fully determined.”

The ICSA noted, however: “While farmers do have the right not to pay, the default position at factories is that this money is deducted automatically.”

The IFA did not respond to enquiries.