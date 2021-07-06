Farming

Farming

‘Perfect storm for farmers’ as global demand keeps prices high

And more good news for producers is that the outlook for the medium term looks positive

The beef trade remains stable Expand

Martin Coughlan

The beef trade remains stable this week, with no great change in terms of the strong prices that have characterised the business for the last month or more.

And the good news for beef producers is that the outlook for the medium term looks positive.

Indeed, when a factory official admits that processors are working in a “perfect storm for farmers”, you know things are looking good.

