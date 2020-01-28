Massive gamble on stock at the marts as buyers ignore stagnant factory quotes

Growing gap between mart prices and factory quotes fuels rumours that 'sweetheart' deals are being done

Roscommon Mart Photo Brian Farrell

Declan O'Brien and Martin Coughlan

A massive gamble on beef prices is playing out in the country's marts as farmers, dealers and feedlot buyers have ignored stagnant factory quotes to push the cattle trade to a new high this winter.

Finished bullocks are making up to €2.20/kg in the marts, which equates to a factory price of €4.10-4.15/kg for R-grade animals.

However, quotes in the slaughter plants remain rooted at €3.60-3.70/kg for bullocks and heifers.

The disparity between the mart and factory prices has fuelled rumours in the industry of 'sweetheart' deals being on offer.

Buoyant demand in the marts this week for all classes of stock resulted in exceptional prices being paid for cows, as well as for forward store bullocks and heifers.

This week's Ringside figures show that up to €2.20-2.40/kg was paid in the marts for good-quality forward store bullocks and heifers.

"A rip-roaring trade" is how Roscommon Mart manager Maura Quigley described last week's sale, with over €2.30/kg being paid for top quality forward stores. "When the bit of grass comes, who knows what cattle will make?" she said.

It was a similar story in New Ross on Saturday, where €2.25-2.35/kg was paid for forward store bullocks in what auctioneer Jim Bushe said was "unbelievable trade".

Finishers maintain that there is a shortage of finished cattle in the pipeline, particularly bulls.

They argue that this is reflected in a significant drop in beef ration sales this winter, which are running 20pc below last year's levels.

"Farmers believe the factories will have to pay a lot more for cattle over the next few months. The lift must be very close," one mart manager maintained.

However, while slaughter plants have been more willing to pay transport this week, and to pay the likes of the Angus bonus on non-certified stock, factory agents insisted that any move on base prices will be kept to a minimum.

Factory buyers pointed out that the quality assurance bonus has moved from 12c/kg to 20c/kg as part of the Beef Taskforce agreement.

With a top of €3.70/kg being paid for heifers this week, factory agents claimed that returns to farmers have already hit a high of €3.90-4.00/kg when all bonuses and benefits are taken into account.  However, keeping a lid on quotes for bullocks and heifers is unlikely to hold given the pressure for stock.

ICSA president, Edmond Graham, said there is a lot of factory activity in marts and that agents were anxious for fit cattle.

