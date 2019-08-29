Marts: Lighter stock under price pressure as numbers rise

Reports from Castlerea and Balla also indicate that increased numbers there were down to recent poor weather.

There is little doubt that weather concerns coupled with the general sense of unease generated by Brexit and falling factory prices are beginning to combine to push mart prices lower.

Sean Ryan of Sixmilebridge commented on "negativity" and "caution" surrounding the trade, while Kevin Murphy in Enniscorthy noted that lighter Hereford and Angus bullocks out of the dairy herd are coming under sustained price pressure.

Thomas Potterton of Delvin reckons anything over €2/kg for bullocks over 600kgs could, in the current climate, be reckoned, a bonus. Other mart managers have expressed the opinion that as the autumn trade gets going €2/kg may well be the watershed for a lot of continental type stores.

Right now, the good bullock or heifer is still averaging from 11-31c/kg above that €2/kg mark but when you average out the entire market for heifers and bullocks, the overall average prices in every weight division for both are now well below that €2/kg mark.

The section in most trouble appears to be the lighter bullock. While the better 300-400kg bullock averaged €2.26/kg last week, the bottom quarter at €1.27/kg was almost a full €1/kg behind the curve.

There has always been a market for good Friesian bullocks in this country; indeed the preference of many summer grazers was for the Friesian with "a touch of Holstein" in them. With this combination tuned correctly you got size as well as reasonable O-grade conformation.

The expansion of the dairy side of the house has seen 'quality' among Friesians wane to the point where last week the better or top quarter 300-400 kg Friesian bullock averaged just €1.53/kg while the average price of the poorer, and lets be realistic here, P grade Friesian fell to €1.07/kg.

Despite all the negativity only the 400-500kg bullock actually fell last week, averaging just 3c/kg lower at €1.82/kg overall. In the 500-599kg section average prices rose by between 9-19c/kg, while the suspension of the factory pickets helped bolster the price of the 600kg+ steer by up to €18/hd despite rumours of further price cuts.

The Ringside tables, however, contain no good news for those with heifers to sell. The biggest fall in prices came in the 600kg+ heifer section where the overall average dropped 7c/kg to €1.89/kg.

In the know...

Sixmilebridge

Numbers here were reasonable with Sean Ryan describing demand as good but cautious. "With all the negativity about, men were cautious when it came to money".

Prices for store bullocks ranged from €1.50-2.48/kg, with that top price going to a 418kg Limousin. The general run however was from €2.00-2.20/kg for continentals, with Hereford and Angus types selling for €1.66-2.00/kg.

Continental heifers averaged from €2.02-2.26/kg with Herefords selling from €1.59-2.00/kg. 280-300kg weanling bulls sold for €2.40-3.00/kg but heavier types were a tougher trade.

Enniscorthy

It was a similar story here with good stock, particularly forward types, performing well but anything from the dairy side was pressured. The general run of bullocks sold from €1.80-2.15/kg but Kevin Murphy noted Hereford and Angus types around the 400kg mark with dairy traits struggled, with only the better ones seeing €1.50-1.60/kg. "Good one, good price, poor one, poor price," was Kevin's summation.

Delvin

"€2.00/kg for finished beef has become a bonus," said Thomas Potterton, mart manager. Here 600kg+ bullocks ranged from €1.35-1.98/kg. Breaking that €2.00/kg ceiling was a 780kg Limousin who sold for €2.10/kg.

400-500kg store bullocks averaged from €1.95-2.20/kg, with the 500-550kg bullock making from €1.63-1.92/kg. 300-400kg heifers sold to a top of €2.12/kg but averaged only €1.71/kg, just 9c/kg back on this time last year.

At an average price of €1.77/kg 400-500kg heifers were back 27c/kg from this time last year, which is €108-135/hd of a difference.

Balla

The comment "cattle are selling at a price" reflects the realities west of the Shannon. Caution from buyers because of uncertainty coupled with increased numbers due to recent poor weather is putting the market under pressure. 300-400kg bullocks here averaged €2.05/kg, with those from 400-500 averaging €2.04/kg. The top of the market was a 492kg Limousin who sold for €2.32/kg.

Heavier bullocks averaged €2.08/kg, heifers under 400kg averaged €2.01/kg, with those in the 400-500kg range averaging €2.11/kg.

Kilrush

This was a reasonable size sale given the day of the year, with stock presenting well. Numbers were dominated by Friesian types however. Sample prices for those Friesians on the bullock side included two at 612kgs who sold for €1.69/kg, with four weighting 410kgs making to €1.56/kg. Among the Herefords were four weighting 357kgs who clicked €1.93 with two at 380kgs making €1.97/kg. On the heifer side two 375kg Limousins saw new ground at €2.08/kg, with a 420kg Hereford following at €1.67/kg.

Castlerea

Numbers were also up here due to the weather. Prices on the bullock side saw the tops operate around the €2.30-2.45/kg mark but as elsewhere a lot of stores moved in the €2.00-2.20/kg bracket. Heavier 600kg bullocks were also pressurised, with a 695kg Charolais at €2.13/kg the top of the market. On the heifer side quality was possibly a little less than previously, but a good clearance was affected with sample prices seeing a 410kg Limousin at €2.32/kg and a 380kg Charolais at €2.24/kg setting the standard. Prices in the 400-600kg section struggled at times to go much past €2.00-2.10/kg.

Kanturk

Likewise, here recent downpours pushed some men over the line in their decision to go early with stock.

Sample prices on the bullock side included three 625kg Charolais at €1,100hd, two 552kg Limousins at €1,080 each and three 641kg Friesians who sold for €1,000/hd. Among the heifers were three 540kg Charolais who made €1,030/hd, two 560kg Herefords at €965/hd and a 450kg Limousin that made €825.

