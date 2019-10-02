Martin Coughlan: Reality bites as factories move to cut quotes

Agents across the country report significant numbers of stock being presented as the reality bites after the factory gate blockade.

There are also reports of factories working only half days as they adjust their workers' rosters to take account for those who were let go during the pickets and have chosen not to return.

In relation to price I had reports that factories began pulling their prices towards the middle of last week - dropping 5c/kg on both bullocks and heifers to €3.45 and €3.55/kg.

By yesterday those lower quotes of €3.45 and €3.55/kg had stuck.

Last week's kill figure, which is a little shy of 37,000, indicates that the numbers are coming and the factories are taking advantage.

That's the world of business and they need all the numbers they can get because, if they are to be believed, they have a lot of empty fridges.

A lot of plants were reported last week as being only interested in bullocks and heifers under 30 months, with anything over-age or heavy being put back.

Those with bulls are faring no better, with many plants just not interested. Those that can get them away are being offered €3.50-3.40/kg for Us and Rs.

The market for cull cows was also reported to be slow; however, a number of extra plants are reported to be preparing to up their cow slaughtering from this week on.

Prices for culls remain largely unchanged at €3.10-3.00/kg for Rs, Os at €2.80-2.70/kg, with better Ps €2.60-2.70/kg.

Returning to the issue of numbers, Bord Bia predicted back in January that this year's overall kill would be 40,000hd less than 2018; they also reported in August that the kill for the first six months of this year is 38,600 ahead of 2018. The maths come November could be interesting.

While the beef blockade has added problems to an already difficult situation, I still believe the agreement arrived at between the factories and the various farming groups is hugely significant.

While far from perfect, the biggest step forward is the recognition that cattle between 30 and 36 months deserve of quality bonus payments.

This goes some way to recognising that in the real world beef reared on a grass diet takes longer to mature, and this in itself is a game changer.

In a world where the production of food in tandem with nature is becoming increasingly important, mature Irish free-range beef is a natural fit.

All that needs to happen is to get everyone on the processing side to now implement the changes.

While this agreement could improve returns to farmers at factory level, there are those who will argue that the concessions garnered did nothing to help those who chose to trade heavy cattle through the marts system.

The 60/70-day retention rule remains firmly in place and so too the four movements requirement, both of which actively discourage those with type stock from choosing the mart road.

At the end of the day isn't the real issue the lack of proper and open competition at the heavy end of the trade?

Indo Farming