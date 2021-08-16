Martin Coughlan: Old tactics not working for farmers as factories ‘squeeze’ prices 

There is a tactic in soccer called the ‘press’, where you squeeze the opposing team back into their half of the field and then strangle their ability to get out.

Once you have the ball, you get your backs to occupy a ‘high defensive line’, flooding the opposition’s half of the field with your players. Then you begin pulling their defenders left and right by playing quick, sharp passes, thus creating openings.

Right now, the factories are ‘pressing’ factory prices. Over the last three weeks, they have threatened to pull prices while buying at the previous week’s price, but by the end of each week, they’ve managed to realise that lower price and they start again, pressing.

“Prices will be back next week, but I’ll give you this week’s price” is the mantra. Then at some stage during that week, “last week’s” price is gone to be replaced by that lower one, with the threat that it too won’t last. And so it goes on.

That factory press now has bullocks being quoted at €4.15-4.20/kg, with heifers €4.20-4.25/kg. They are able to do this because the numbers are coming, with the kill for the week of the bank holiday at 32,000 processed: 49pc steers, 25pc heifers, 5pc young bulls and 19pc cull cows.

Demand for manufacturing beef and very low numbers have helped maintain young bull prices at €4.25-4.35/kg for Us and Rs, with O and P-grade cows at €3.40-3.60/kg.

Indeed mart reports from last week indicate that prices for good heavy cows have if anything stiffened, while the general run of prices for all other stock fell.

With prices coming under pressure, the main farm organisations are reverting to their traditional position of telling their members to “sell hard”.

It’s very difficult to ‘sell hard’ when numbers start to appear and when, given the complexities of the grid, you have no real idea of what exactly you’re getting to begin with.

As we are still only in mid-August, what should those with cattle to kill do, apart from trying to drive as hard a bargain as possible?

Eamon Corley of the Beef Plan Movement has suggested that instead of panicking and blocking up their agent’s phones with multiple unanswered calls about selling, they should consider ringing their neighbours and discussing not running headlong into the factories’ arms with numbers.

Another idea might be to link any current deals to discussions on prices for future sales, say in a month or six weeks’ time.

With the exception of the few gains made because of the Beef Plan protests a couple of years ago, the farmer-factory business relationship is no further on than it was in my father’s time.

The reason for that is simple: most farmers never look at how to improve the trade outside their own gate and are rarely seriously interested in the bigger picture anyway.

And even when farmers do band together, the factories know 5c/kg will buy most men’s allegiance.